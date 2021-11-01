Last updated on .From the section Premier League

For some, the start to the Premier League season has been beyond their wildest dreams; for others, the final game already cannot come soon enough.

Every team has played 10 games so far in the Premier League, with Chelsea leading the way as they sit three points clear at the top of the table.

Manchester City have work to do to defend their title as they are five points behind the Blues in third, while things are already looking bleak for Norwich, who are bottom of the table and eight points adrift of safety.

We have already seen three managerial departures: Watford sacking Xisco Munoz on 3 October, Newcastle parting ways with Steve Bruce on 20 October and Tottenham dismissing Nuno Espirito Santo on 1 November.

Before the start of the season we asked you to predict the final table, with Manchester City your favourite to win the league and newly promoted Norwich, Watford and Brentford tipped to go straight back down.

Has your opinion on how the final table will shape up changed after 10 games? Make your predictions below.

Predict final Premier League table Rank the teams from champions down to the relegation places First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Sixteenth 16 Seventeenth 17 Eighteenth 18 Nineteenth 19 Twentieth 20 Confirm selection