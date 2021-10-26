Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville's Chris Gallagher celebrates after scoring in his side's League Cup win at Ards

Portadown and Cliftonville will meet in the League Cup quarter-final after winning their delayed third round ties.

Jonny Addis and Chris Gallagher each scored their first goals for Cliftonville as they triumphed 4-1 at Championship pacesetters Ards while a Lee Bonis goal was enough to give Portadown a 1-0 home win over Ballinamallard.

Tonight's winners will now meet in the last eight of the competition at Shamrock Park on November 9.

Cliftonville, who won the League Cup in four successive seasons between 2012 and 2016, went in front on 32 minutes when defender Jonny Addis glanced home a header from a corner.

Ards equalised with a neat set-piece two minutes into the second period when Patrick Cafolla's clever short free kick released Jamie Glover, who drilled a shot below Reds keeper Luke McNicholas.

Portadown goalscorer Lee Bonis wins an aerial challenge with Ballinamallard's Ryan Morris

But within a minute the visitors were back in front when Chris Curran cut the ball back from the right for the in-rushing Chris Gallagher to sweep a first-time shot into the top corner.

Cliftonville scored a decisive third goal on 64 minutes when Jamie McDonagh's cross from the right was converted at the near post by Ryan Curran and substitute Joe Gormley added a fourth goal near the end.

At Shamrock Park, Portadown skipper Bonis grabbed the only goal midway through the first half to take Matthew Tipton's side past the challenge of the Mallards.