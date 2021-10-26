Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds arrive at Maidenhead's York Road ground

Wrexham's Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney chose a Tuesday evening in Maidenhead to watch their club in action for the first time.

Reynolds and McElhenney completed their takeover of the club in February.

The pair made their much-awaited first appearance at a Wrexham game at Maidenhead United's York Road.

They are being accompanied by a crew filming an access-all-areas documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney revealed their interest in buying the north Wales club, the third oldest professional club in the world, in September 2020.

Wrexham Supporters' Trust members voted overwhelmingly to back the takeover two months later after the pair made an online presentation to fans.

Wrexham have been under fan ownership since 2011 following a difficult decade which saw the club enter administration and lose their place in the Football League in 2008.

Reynolds and McElhenney invested an immediate £2m in the club and have also backed manager Phil Parkinson, appointed in July, in the recruitment of new players.