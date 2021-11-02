Champions League - Group F
Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys: Unai Emery leads side to victory amid Newcastle links

Unai Emery
Unai Emery had an 18-month spell in charge of Arsenal being being sacked in November 2019

Villarreal went level on points with Manchester United in their Champions League group with victory over Young Boys in what could have been Unai Emery's final match in charge.

Emery has been linked with Newcastle and could take charge before Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton.

His side, who won the Europa League in May after beating Manchester United on penalties, have won two of their four group games in the Champions League.

They sit behind United in the table.

Etienne Capoue gave the hosts a first-half lead before Young Boys' Christian Fassnacht had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

Former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma made it 2-0 to Villarreal but the Spanish side remain in second place in the group following Cristiano Ronaldo's late equaliser in Italy.

Asked about a potential move to Newcastle, Emery said in his post-match news conference he had "received interest but not an offer".

"If there is something more concrete I will talk with the president but right now I am working for Villarreal," he added.

