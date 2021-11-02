Champions League - Group H
JuventusJuventus4Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg2

Juventus 4-2 Zenit St Petersburg: Juve progress with comfortable win over Zenit

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Paulo Dybala celebrates
Paulo Dybala also hit the post in the first half

Juventus beat Zenit St Petersburg with a sparkling display to confirm their qualification to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored twice and picked up an assist in Turin.

His excellent half-volley gave Juve a first-half lead but defender Leonardo Bonucci then headed into his own net.

Dybala made it 2-1 from the spot when Federico Chiesa was clipped and the Italian winger added a third himself, before Alvaro Morata netted a fourth.

Zenit forward Sardar Azmoun scored a late goal in stoppage time to soften the damage but Juve's attacking quality proved far too much in Italy.

Dybala and Chiesa were sublime throughout and the Argentine could have scored a hat-trick before he was substituted to a standing ovation in the second half.

He was fortunate when his initial penalty miss was retaken because of encroachment, but he was nerveless as he slotted it into the bottom-right corner.

Morata also had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half but was rewarded for his tireless efforts when he was played in by Dybala for Juve's fourth.

It means they progress from Group H with four wins from four, while Zenit sit third on three points.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 19BonucciSubstituted forRuganiat 85'minutes
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 22Chiesa
  • 14McKennie
  • 27LocatelliBooked at 68minsSubstituted forArthurat 80'minutes
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forRabiotat 80'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 86'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Rabiot
  • 30Bentancur
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski

Zenit St Petersburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 6LovrenBooked at 54mins
  • 2Chistyakov
  • 44RakitskiySubstituted forDzyubaat 75'minutes
  • 19Sutormin
  • 5Barrios
  • 8Valle da SilvaSubstituted forKuznetsovat 88'minutes
  • 15KaravaevSubstituted forMalcomat 59'minutes
  • 17MostovoySubstituted forKrugovoyat 59'minutes
  • 11Rodrigues Parisi LeonelSubstituted forErokhinat 75'minutes
  • 7Azmoun

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 10Malcom
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22Dzyuba
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 64Kravtsov
  • 85Kuznetsov
  • 91Byazrov
  • 94Khotulev
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
20,053

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home26
Away12
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 4, Zenit St Petersburg 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Zenit St Petersburg 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Daniil Krugovoy (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 4, Zenit St Petersburg 2. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Danilo.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniil Kuznetsov (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daniil Kuznetsov replaces Wendel.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Malcom with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Paulo Dybala.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Daniele Rugani replaces Leonardo Bonucci.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 4, Zenit St Petersburg 1. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport