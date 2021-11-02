Match ends, Juventus 4, Zenit St Petersburg 2.
Juventus beat Zenit St Petersburg with a sparkling display to confirm their qualification to the knockout stage of the Champions League.
Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored twice and picked up an assist in Turin.
His excellent half-volley gave Juve a first-half lead but defender Leonardo Bonucci then headed into his own net.
Dybala made it 2-1 from the spot when Federico Chiesa was clipped and the Italian winger added a third himself, before Alvaro Morata netted a fourth.
Zenit forward Sardar Azmoun scored a late goal in stoppage time to soften the damage but Juve's attacking quality proved far too much in Italy.
Dybala and Chiesa were sublime throughout and the Argentine could have scored a hat-trick before he was substituted to a standing ovation in the second half.
He was fortunate when his initial penalty miss was retaken because of encroachment, but he was nerveless as he slotted it into the bottom-right corner.
Morata also had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half but was rewarded for his tireless efforts when he was played in by Dybala for Juve's fourth.
It means they progress from Group H with four wins from four, while Zenit sit third on three points.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 19BonucciSubstituted forRuganiat 85'minutes
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 22Chiesa
- 14McKennie
- 27LocatelliBooked at 68minsSubstituted forArthurat 80'minutes
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forRabiotat 80'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 86'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 5Arthur
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 25Rabiot
- 30Bentancur
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
Zenit St Petersburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Kritsyuk
- 6LovrenBooked at 54mins
- 2Chistyakov
- 44RakitskiySubstituted forDzyubaat 75'minutes
- 19Sutormin
- 5Barrios
- 8Valle da SilvaSubstituted forKuznetsovat 88'minutes
- 15KaravaevSubstituted forMalcomat 59'minutes
- 17MostovoySubstituted forKrugovoyat 59'minutes
- 11Rodrigues Parisi LeonelSubstituted forErokhinat 75'minutes
- 7Azmoun
Substitutes
- 4Krugovoy
- 10Malcom
- 21Erokhin
- 22Dzyuba
- 41Kerzhakov
- 64Kravtsov
- 85Kuznetsov
- 91Byazrov
- 94Khotulev
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 20,053
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Zenit St Petersburg 2.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Daniil Krugovoy (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Zenit St Petersburg 2. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Post update
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniil Kuznetsov (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daniil Kuznetsov replaces Wendel.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Malcom with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Post update
Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Daniele Rugani replaces Leonardo Bonucci.
Post update
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Zenit St Petersburg 1. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Federico Bernardeschi.