Champions League - Group H
JuventusJuventus0Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg0

Juventus v Zenit St Petersburg

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 22Chiesa
  • 14McKennie
  • 27Locatelli
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Rabiot
  • 30Bentancur
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski

Zenit St Petersburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 6Lovren
  • 2Chistyakov
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 19Sutormin
  • 5Barrios
  • 8Valle da Silva
  • 15Karavaev
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 11Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
  • 7Azmoun

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 10Malcom
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22Dzyuba
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 64Kravtsov
  • 85Kuznetsov
  • 91Byazrov
  • 94Khotulev
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Yaroslav Rakitskiy with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich43101201210
2Benfica412134-15
3Barcelona411216-54
4Dynamo Kyiv402206-62

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42116517
2Villarreal41217525
3Atalanta41215505
4Young Boys411236-34

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Wolfsburg412145-15
3Sevilla40402204
4Lille403112-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431050510
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41124224
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories