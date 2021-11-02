Juventus v Zenit St Petersburg

Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Yaroslav Rakitskiy with a cross following a corner.
JuventusJuventus0Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg0
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 3-4-2-1
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|2
|Man City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|6
|5
|6
|3
|Club Bruges
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|4
|RB Leipzig
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|5
|6
|9
|2
|Atl Madrid
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|4
|AC Milan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ajax
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|9
|2
|B Dortmund
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|3
|Sporting
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|4
|Besiktas
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Inter Milan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Benfica
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|3
|Barcelona
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|4
|4
|Dynamo Kyiv
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Villarreal
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|5
|3
|Atalanta
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
|4
|Young Boys
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4