Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Benfica 2.
Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Benfica to reach the knockout stages.
Lewandowski headed in Kingsley Coman's cross and then set up Serge Gnabry's backheel finish.
Morato pulled one back before Lewandowski had a weak, low penalty saved in the centre of the goal.
Leroy Sane's sweet half-volley and two Lewandowski chips, either side of a Darwin Nunez goal, sealed victory.
Lewandowski's second involved a wonderful first touch and finish from Sane's pass - and he then latched onto Manuel Neuer's long ball and dinked the ball over Odysseas Vlachodimos from near the edge of the box.
Poland striker Lewandowski has now scored 81 Champions League goals - including four hat-tricks - in his 100 appearances.
He has scored 22 goals in 18 games for Bayern this season - including eight in four in the Champions League.
Bayern, who have won all four games and scored a joint-record 17 goals at this stage, are six points above second-placed Barcelona while Benfica are third on four points.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2UpamecanoBooked at 50mins
- 23NianzouBooked at 69mins
- 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 65'minutes
- 8Goretzka
- 6KimmichSubstituted forSabitzerat 72'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 64'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSarrat 85'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forMüllerat 72'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 17Cuisance
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 25Müller
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
Benfica
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99Vlachodimos
- 4Veríssimo da SilvaBooked at 45mins
- 5Vertonghen
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- 2Junior
- 11Meité
- 20João MárioSubstituted forGoncalves Bernardoat 77'minutes
- 3GrimaldoSubstituted forMatias Ramosat 77'minutes
- 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forFerreira Silvaat 64'minutes
- 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 64'minutes
- 15YaremchukSubstituted forNúñezat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 9Núñez
- 17Cupido Goncalves
- 23Radonjic
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 28Weigl
- 30Otamendi
- 55Goncalves Bernardo
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 88Matias Ramos
- 97Reis Ferreira
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Benfica 2.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.
Post update
Offside, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves tries a through ball, but Rafa is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gilberto.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Morato.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gilberto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Darwin Núñez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Benfica 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Neuer.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lucas Veríssimo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Omar Richards.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.