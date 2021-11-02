Champions League - Group E
Bayern MunichBayern Munich5BenficaBenfica2

Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica: Robert Lewandowski scores hat-trick as Bayern go through

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski is the Champions League's top scorer this season with eight goals in four games

Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Benfica to reach the knockout stages.

Lewandowski headed in Kingsley Coman's cross and then set up Serge Gnabry's backheel finish.

Morato pulled one back before Lewandowski had a weak, low penalty saved in the centre of the goal.

Leroy Sane's sweet half-volley and two Lewandowski chips, either side of a Darwin Nunez goal, sealed victory.

Lewandowski's second involved a wonderful first touch and finish from Sane's pass - and he then latched onto Manuel Neuer's long ball and dinked the ball over Odysseas Vlachodimos from near the edge of the box.

Poland striker Lewandowski has now scored 81 Champions League goals - including four hat-tricks - in his 100 appearances.

He has scored 22 goals in 18 games for Bayern this season - including eight in four in the Champions League.

Bayern, who have won all four games and scored a joint-record 17 goals at this stage, are six points above second-placed Barcelona while Benfica are third on four points.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 50mins
  • 23NianzouBooked at 69mins
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 65'minutes
  • 8Goretzka
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forSabitzerat 72'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 64'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSarrat 85'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forMüllerat 72'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 17Cuisance
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 25Müller
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Benfica

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 4Veríssimo da SilvaBooked at 45mins
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 2Junior
  • 11Meité
  • 20João MárioSubstituted forGoncalves Bernardoat 77'minutes
  • 3GrimaldoSubstituted forMatias Ramosat 77'minutes
  • 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forFerreira Silvaat 64'minutes
  • 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 64'minutes
  • 15YaremchukSubstituted forNúñezat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 9Núñez
  • 17Cupido Goncalves
  • 23Radonjic
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 28Weigl
  • 30Otamendi
  • 55Goncalves Bernardo
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 88Matias Ramos
  • 97Reis Ferreira
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home24
Away7
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Benfica 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Benfica 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves tries a through ball, but Rafa is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gilberto.

  6. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Morato.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gilberto.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Darwin Núñez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Benfica 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Neuer.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lucas Veríssimo.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Omar Richards.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories