Champions League - Group E
Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Barcelona: Ansu Fati goal gives Barca vital Champions League win in Ukraine

Ansu Fati
Ansu Fati holds the record for being the youngest goalscorer in the Champions League after netting against Inter Milan aged 17 years 40 days in December 2019

Barcelona gained a vital victory against Dynamo Kyiv to move up to second in Champions League Group E.

Ansu Fati grabbed the 70th-minute winner with a powerful strike from 10 yards after Oscar Mingueza's right-wing cross deflected into his path.

Kyiv had good chances to score when it was goalless but Mykola Shaparenko twice shot wide when well placed.

Barcelona lost 3-0 in both their opening two group games, but are now two points clear of Benfica in third.

This was their first Champions League game since sacking manager Ronald Koeman last week with Barcelona B boss Sergi Barjuan in interim charge.

Barca have reached the last 16 in each of the past 17 seasons and will secure their place in the knockout stages if they beat Benfica at home on 23 November.

Defeat, however, would mean the Spanish side would have to win away at already-qualified Bayern Munich and hope Benfica drop points against Kyiv in matchday six.

When it was goalless, Barcelona were awarded a penalty as Fati went down under a challenge, but the decision was reversed after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

The 19-year-old forward was celebrating minutes later with what proved to be the decisive goal.

Kyiv had a chance to grab an equaliser late on, but visiting goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a fine one-handed save to keep out Victor Tsygankov's curling effort.

Line-ups

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bushchan
  • 94KedzioraSubstituted forTymchykat 77'minutes
  • 25Zabarnyi
  • 34Syrota
  • 20Karavaev
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10ShaparenkoSubstituted forShepelevat 81'minutes
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 29BuyalskiyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLyednyevat 81'minutes
  • 14de PenaSubstituted forVerbicat 77'minutes
  • 19GarmashBooked at 41minsSubstituted forNaum dos Santosat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Burda
  • 7Verbic
  • 8Shepelev
  • 9Ramírez
  • 13Shabanov
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 22Naum dos Santos
  • 24Tymchyk
  • 71Boyko
  • 73Shkurin
  • 99Antyukh

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 20mins
  • 15LengletBooked at 50minsSubstituted forAraújoat 79'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 30Paez GaviriaBooked at 46minsSubstituted forDembéléat 65'minutes
  • 9Depay
  • 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forBalde Martínezat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 4Araújo
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17de Jong
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 34Sanz
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamDynamo KyivAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dinamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dinamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Vitinho (Dinamo Kiev).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bohdan Lyednyev with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Óscar Mingueza.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Balde (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Balde replaces Ansu Fati.

  11. Post update

    Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dinamo Kiev).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Vitinho (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Verbic (Dinamo Kiev) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Dinamo Kiev) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dinamo Kiev).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Mykola Shaparenko because of an injury.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Bohdan Lyednyev replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

