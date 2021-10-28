Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 29 October

Aberystwyth Town v Flint Town United; 20:00 BST: Second from bottom Aberystwyth host second placed Flint Town United at Park Avenue. The Ceredigion side dropped back into the bottom two after a 3-0 home reverse against Penybont, while Flint remain second on goal difference thanks to Kai Edwards' stoppage time equaliser against leaders the New Saints. Alex Jones' late goal secured a 1-0 win for Flint when the sides met at Cae-y-Castell in August.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cefn Druids; 19:45 BST: Nomads, winless in eight league games, are ninth after they were denied victory by a late Cardiff Met goal last Saturday, although they are nine points ahead of basement side Cefn Druids, who were themselves on the wrong end of a late goal last weekend as Haverfordwest won 2-1. When the sides met in the opening game of the season in August Nomads won 2-0 but both sides have seen managerial changes since then.

Saturday, 30 October

Caernarfon Town v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Caernarfon have dropped out of the top six after two successive defeats while Barry halted a four match winless run as they came back to secure a point in a 3-3 draw at Bala. They are three points behind the Canaries. Last season's corresponding fixture saw Caernarfon win 2-0 although Barry won the phase two game at The Oval.

Haverfordwest County v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Newtown moved up to third after they secured a fourth consecutive league win with victory over Caernarfon at Latham Park last Saturday, while County moved out of the bottom two thanks to Jack Wilson's late winner against Cefn Druids.

Penybont v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Bala are without a win in three games while Penybont have won their last two games. Earlier in the season at Maes Tegid the sides drew 2-2 with Will Evans and Dave Edwards scoring for Bala while Sam Snaith and a Kane Owen penalty secured a point for Rhys Griffiths' Penybont.

The New Saints v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: New Saints remain unbeaten in the league this season and face a Cardiff Met side who secured a late point against champions Connah's Quay Nomads last Saturday. Saints completed a league double over the Archers last season.