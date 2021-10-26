Last updated on .From the section Football

'Man Utd don't have a style of play' - will Solskjaer survive Liverpool capitulation?

Social media pressure on football bosses is "out of control", says Inter Miami coach Phil Neville.

His former Manchester United team-mate and current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced a storm of criticism after Sunday's 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool.

It is looking increasingly likely the Norwegian will remain in charge for Saturday's game at Tottenham.

But Neville said: "Social media is an absolute cesspit for people that are just the lowest of the lowest."

He added: "We live in an era where it's seen as quite normal to ask people to be sacked, which I find absolutely incredible. If you were any other workplace and you walked into a shop and you said, 'I want you to be sacked', I think you would be reported to the police.

"People don't probably realise that the things they are writing hurt families, hurt human beings, people that have problems in their lives, and nothing gets done about it."

Sunday's defeat was United's worst at home against their rivals and the first time they have trailed 4-0 at half-time in the Premier League.

But Neville was in the United team that lost 5-0 at Newcastle and 6-3 at Southampton in October 1996, only to go on and win the title.

"These things happen in football," he told the Miami Herald. "I think the sensationalism of everything now is just out of control.

"Yes, it was probably a real sickening blow for everybody that's ever played, supported, or been involved with Manchester United. But it's not as if United have never lost 5-0.

"The only difference was there was not a billion people on Twitter thinking they knew best about this, that and the other."

Another former United team-mate, Steve Bruce, said the abuse he faced as Newcastle manager 'took a toll on his whole family' after he left the club last week.

Neville added: "The Steve Bruce case went beyond criticism. That was a form of bullying, disgusting behaviour, trolling, some of the most disgusting things I have ever read or seen in my whole life."