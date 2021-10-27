Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass feels the Dons were robbed of victory at Ibrox, saying the penalty that gave Rangers a 2-2 draw should not have been given. (Sun) external-link

Glass also questions the award of the free-kick that led to Rangers' first goal. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

And the Aberdeen boss believes the performance in Glasgow can silence critics desperate to shoot his side down. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Steven Gerrard believes some players in his Rangers squad need a "reset" after their third league draw at home this season. (Sun) external-link

Gerrard fears Rangers have an identity crisis and it is up to him to fix it. (Record) external-link

Celtic are just getting started, says manager Ange Postecoglou after they closed the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders to two points by beating Hibernian. (Sun) external-link

But Postecoglou refused to discuss the title race after Celtic's four straight win in the league. (Record) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross asks fans to direct their frustrations at him rather than the players after four league losses in a row. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says two fouls were missed by officials in the run-up to Hearts' equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw. (Record) external-link

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is unhappy with St Mirren's penalty in the sides' 2-2 draw, which was re-taken after the first effort was saved. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay saw the Staggies' 5-0 win at Dundee coming after they ended their wait for a first league win this season. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

And Mackay feels the performance was a fitting reward for County's recent efforts. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee boss James McPake admits the side let the club down in their heavy home loss. (Courier - subscription required) external-link