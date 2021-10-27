Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Glass, Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Postecoglou
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass feels the Dons were robbed of victory at Ibrox, saying the penalty that gave Rangers a 2-2 draw should not have been given. (Sun)
Glass also questions the award of the free-kick that led to Rangers' first goal. (Herald - subscription required)
And the Aberdeen boss believes the performance in Glasgow can silence critics desperate to shoot his side down. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Steven Gerrard believes some players in his Rangers squad need a "reset" after their third league draw at home this season. (Sun)
Gerrard fears Rangers have an identity crisis and it is up to him to fix it. (Record)
Celtic are just getting started, says manager Ange Postecoglou after they closed the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders to two points by beating Hibernian. (Sun)
But Postecoglou refused to discuss the title race after Celtic's four straight win in the league. (Record)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross asks fans to direct their frustrations at him rather than the players after four league losses in a row. (Scotsman - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says two fouls were missed by officials in the run-up to Hearts' equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw. (Record)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is unhappy with St Mirren's penalty in the sides' 2-2 draw, which was re-taken after the first effort was saved. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay saw the Staggies' 5-0 win at Dundee coming after they ended their wait for a first league win this season. (Scotsman - subscription required)
And Mackay feels the performance was a fitting reward for County's recent efforts. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee boss James McPake admits the side let the club down in their heavy home loss. (Courier - subscription required)
Livingston manager David Martindale intends to appeal against his dismissal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United.(Scotsman - subscription required)