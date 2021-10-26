Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Michael Beale (right) has been Rangers' first-team coach under Steven Gerrard (left) since 2018

Michael Beale, Rangers' first-team coach under Steven Gerrard, is the latest on Cardiff City's radar as they search for a new manager.

Mick McCarthy left the club after Saturday's 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

Former Wales international Steve Morison, Cardiff's under-23 coach, is to take charge for the next three games, assisted by Tom Ramasut.

Now Beale, 41, has emerged as a coach under consideration as the club mull over potential permanent successors.

Beale played youth football for Charlton Athletic and began coaching with a 10-year spell at Chelsea, working under Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Gus Hiddink.

He then joined Liverpool, where he oversaw the under-16s and progressed to the under-23s, helping he likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones to their senior debuts.

Beale became assistant at Brazilian club Sao Paulo in 2017 before returning to Liverpool and then joining Gerrard when he was appointed Rangers boss in 2018.

Former Chelsea assistant boss Jody Morris is among the other candidates to become Cardiff's new manager.