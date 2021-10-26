Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Tomas Holy played 36 league games for Ipswich in 2020-21 but has not been first-choice this season

Cambridge United have signed Czech goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Ipswich Town on a seven-day emergency loan.

U's keeper Dimitar Mitov is subject to concussion protocols, having gone off following a collision in the first half of Saturday's defeat at Shrewsbury.

He was replaced by Kai McKenzie-Lyle, whose only previous games for Cambridge had been in the EFL Trophy.

Holy, 29, joined Ipswich from Gillingham in the summer of 2019 and has made 65 appearances for the club.

Cambridge are away to Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening.