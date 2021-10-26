West Ham United: London Stadium capacity to be increased by 2,500
Last updated on .From the section West Ham
West Ham have been granted planning permission to increase matchday capacity at London Stadium to 62,500.
An extra 2,500 seats will be made available on completion of the safety certificate application.
Enhancements to the Bobby Moore and Sir Trevor Brooking stands would see London Stadium become the biggest Premier League stadium in London.
The expansion is part of long-term plans to reach the stadium's full capacity of 67,000.
