Championship
MillwallMillwall19:45ReadingReading
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1511402681837
2Fulham15102336142232
3West Brom1584325141128
4Coventry158342117427
5Huddersfield157351917224
6Blackpool157351818024
7Blackburn156542518723
8QPR156452623322
9Stoke156452019122
10Luton155642320321
11Middlesbrough156361715221
12Millwall155641516-121
13Swansea155551817120
14Birmingham155461417-319
15Bristol City155461721-419
16Reading156182026-619
17Sheff Utd155372022-218
18Nottm Forest155371921-218
19Preston154651618-218
20Peterborough154291630-1414
21Cardiff153391529-1412
22Hull152310921-129
23Barnsley151591022-128
24Derby153841113-25
View full Championship table

