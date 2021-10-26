Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Highlights: Northern Ireland 2-0 Ukraine

BBC Sport NI has agreed a new five-year broadcast deal with the Irish FA for live coverage of Northern Ireland women's internationals.

The agreement will see every home game of the women's side streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

In addition, Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier at home to England on 8 April will also be shown live on BBC network and BBC Two NI.

The deal builds on BBC Sport NI's existing partnership with the Irish FA.

That saw BBC NI broadcast Northern Ireland's historic qualification for the 2022 Euro finals, when they defeated Ukraine in a two-legged play-off in April.

The tournament will be staged in England next summer and will be shown live across the BBC. The draw for those Euros takes place on Thursday and is live on BBC One NI from 16:30 BST.

Ahead of the draw, BBC Sport NI will live-stream Northern Ireland's Women's World Cup qualifier against Austria from Seaview on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Kane is on commentary with former Northern Ireland international Gail Redmond providing analysis, while Nicola McCarthy will bring all the pre-match news and post-match reaction across TV, radio and online.

Northern Ireland produced a battling display against England on Saturday before losing 4-0

"This is a really exciting time to be extending our partnership with the Northern Ireland women's international team," Neil Brittain, Executive Editor of BBC Sport NI, said.

"With the Euros just a few months away and a strong start to World Cup qualification already achieved, this is a group of players that is bringing pride to football fans across Northern Ireland.

"We look forward to bringing these matches free to audiences and to telling the story of this team next summer and for the next five years."

Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson added: "There has never been a better time to be involved in women's and girls' football in this country and we're delighted that the BBC are coming on this journey with us.

"More live games means more visibility for the players and this will help the game, like our brilliant senior women's team, continue to go from strength to strength."