Charlie Trafford: Wrexham sign free-agent Canada midfielder

Charlie Trafford (right) in action against Celtic last season
Wrexham have signed Canada international midfielder Charlie Trafford on a short-term deal following a trial spell.

Trafford, 29, was a free agent after leaving Hamilton Academical following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership in May.

He previously played almost 100 games for Inverness.

"It's been a long summer but I'm very excited to get going," said Trafford, who has three international caps.

"It's a brilliant project and something really cool here."

Trafford, a holding midfield player, had spells in Finland and Poland before moving to Scotland in 2017.

He joins an ambitious Wrexham side who are 11th in the National League after a mixed start to the season.

"We're pleased to welcome Charlie to the club," said Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson.

"The deal gives us a chance to take an extended look at him and to see if he can force his way into the team in the coming weeks and months."

