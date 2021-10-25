Last updated on .From the section Brechin

Brechin City defender Sam Denham scored in his side's 2-1 Scottish Cup victory over Haddington Athletic just hours after being involved in a serious car crash on his journey to the tie.

It was a first senior goal for Denham, who is on loan from St Johnstone.

Brechin said on Twitter the drama came two days before Denham's 19th birthday.

"Many will be unaware that Sam, along with a team-mate, was involved in a serious road accident travelling to Brechin for the game," the club said.

"Quite remarkably, he was pulled out of the car relatively unscathed and, to his immense credit, made himself available for the cup tie against Haddington Athletic.

"Not only did he complete 90 minutes, he also netted his first senior goal to help City to victory."

Denham, who is on loan from Premiership club St Johnstone until next summer, headed Brechin level 10 minutes after half time on Saturday, Guy McGarry having given East of Scotland League side Haddington an early lead.

Julian Wade fired an added-time winner to save the blushes of the side who currently sit fourth in the Highland League after being relegated from League Two last season.

Brechin have subsequently been drawn at home to Darvel, the West of Scotland League Premier Division juniors who caused the shock of the second round with a 1-0 win away to League Two's Stranraer.

Meanwhile, Monday's second round game between West of Scotland juniors Clydebank and Elgin City ended 1-1, meaning the League 2 side will host Saturday's replay for the honour of facing League 1's Clyde in the third round.