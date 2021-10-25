Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Maeda, Aberdeen, Hibs, Rangers, Morelos, Scotland
Japan forward Daizen Maeda is aware of Celtic's interest but is focused on current club Yokohama F Marinos. (Sun)
Marley Watkins aims for Aberdeen's revival to continue against Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday and says confidence has returned at the Dons after their win over Hibernian. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Former Aberdeen forward Duncan Shearer says the Dons' players and fans were united in support of manager Stephen Glass against Hibs after the side's 10-match winless run. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross backs the club's only fit striker Kevin Nisbet to fire the Easter Road outfit out of their form slump. (Sun)
Ross insists he will face up to criticism after his Hibs side sustained three straight defeats. (Record)
The Easter Road boss says he did not come to Hibernian so they could be "mediocre and average". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic summer signings Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide are already fighting for their futures at the club. (Sun)
Alfredo Morelos' goals to game ratio at Rangers may not be as impressive as Kris Boyd's but "is still top class", says former Ibrox team-mate Kenny Miller. (Sun)
Morelos is "a club legend now, definitely", says former Rangers striker Colin Stein. (Record)
Playing Sweden in Tuesday's friendly is perfect preparation for Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Spain, says Jen Beattie. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Peter Pawlett believes "something special" is brewing at Dundee United. (Courier - subscription required)
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne does not require surgery but his knee injury could keep him out until 2022. (Courier - subscription required)