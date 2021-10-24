Last updated on .From the section European Football

Maradona joined Barcelona from Boca Juniors in 1982

Barcelona will play Boca Juniors in a one-off friendly to mark the one-year anniversary of Diego Maradona's death.

The two clubs will meet in the 'Maradona Cup' at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 14 December.

Maradona had two spells at Boca, where he ended his career in 1997, and took in a two-year spell at Barcelona before joining Napoli in 1984.

The 1986 World Cup winner died in November 2020 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

Maradona won the Metropolitano title with Boca in 1981 before moving to Barcelona, where he won the Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga and Supercopa de Espana.

He also won two Serie A titles with Napoli and led Argentina to their second World Cup at Mexico 35 years ago.