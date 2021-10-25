Shane Sutherland's goal gave Caley Thistle a 1-0 win over Arbroath in August

Two derbies headline a full programme of Tuesday night Scottish Championship action after a Saturday of near stalemate across the second tier.

Only title favourites Kilmarnock gained ground - and only struggling Hamilton Academical lost any - after Daniel Armstrong's winner at Rugby Park in the match-up between the two sides relegated from the top flight in May.

Four other draws highlight just how competitive the division is, despite the 17-point gap between top and bottom after 10 games, but can leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle this time take advantage of derby action for their two nearest challengers?

Can Caley Thistle stay out on top?

Billy Dodds viewed it as "a missed opportunity" for his Caley Thistle side as they had their lead at the top of the table cut by two points to three on Saturday, but it could have been worse.

Sean Welsh's late equaliser salvaged a point against a Raith Rovers side who would have narrowed the gap to one had they been able to protect their lead until the final whistle, despite playing the whole of the second half down to 10 men in Kirkcaldy.

It was only the third time in their past 12 outings that Caley Thistle had failed to win - they have only lost once during that spell - and they will be confident of extending their winning home run to seven games since a shock defeat on penalties to Stirling Albion in the League Cup after a 2-2 draw in July.

Caley Thistle are unbeaten in four meetings with visitors Arbroath, winning three of them, since the Red Lichties last won at Caledonian Stadium in December 2019.

Dick Campbell has rightly been lauded for how he keeps his part-time side competitive in the second tier but they are also now without a win in four outings after they were themselves the victims of a late equaliser at home to Ayr United on Saturday.

However, since losing 1-0 at home to Caley Thistle in July, they have only lost once over 90 minutes - away to Rovers two weeks ago, with cup losses to St Johnstone and Aberdeen Colts coming on penalties.

Duo on the up in Ayrshire

Kilmarnock won the last Ayrshire derby in August

Kilmarnock took advantage of that draw at Stark's Park to become Caley Thistle's closest challengers at the top, but they face near neighbours who will be determined to halt their momentum.

The Rugby Park side's long stay in the top flight means an Ayrshire derby at Somerset Park is a bit of a novelty and the old ground should be bursting at the seams to see if the home side can avenge their 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in August.

Indeed, there have only been five meetings at Somerset Park since Kilmarnock's last win there - back on 2 January 1993.

Despite that, Ayr have only won two of their seven meetings with Kilmarnock this century - losing four of them.

This one should be a cracker given their respective form. Since stepping up from assistant to take over from the departed David Hopkin, Jim Duffy has kept his side unbeaten in three home games - and have only lost two in seven.

Meanwhile, Tommy Wright's visitors are unbeaten in four away from home since a League Cup loss away to top-flight Hibernian - and all five in the league.

Contrasting fortunes in Fife

Mark O'Hara rescued a point for Dunfermline in the last Fife derby

Ahead of Saturday's games, there was some incredulity expressed after Dunfermline Athletic manager Peter Grant suggested his side could still win the title despite sitting bottom of the table without a league victory this season.

Holding high-scoring Partick Thistle to a goalless draw in Glasgow was not enough to lift the visitors above Greenock Morton and will not have placated most the fans sceptical about the former Celtic midfielder's tenure, but it will at least be seen as a small step in the right direction.

However, pressure will surely mount on Grant again should they lose at home to their near neighbours, Raith Rovers.

The Pars have gone 12 games overall without a win, including five at home, but Grant will no doubt point out that they have lost only once in their latest six.

They will need to be in a positive frame of mind to cope with a Rovers side who continued to impress against leaders Inverness on Saturday, even when down to 10 men.

Midfielder Ross Matthews misses out from suspension after his red card, but John McGlynn's side will be full of confidence after six games without defeat, three wins in a row away from home in the league and going four Fife derbies without a loss.

The Pars will look to repeat the form of their last win over Rovers, 4-1 at East End Park in December, while hoping Thistle do them a favour at Cappielow. Hosts Morton have gone seven games without winning in 90 minutes - their only victory coming after penalties against Montrose in the Challenge Cup - have not won at home in four league games and have not beaten Thistle in four meetings.

Meanwhile, third-bottom Hamilton's game at home to Queen of the South is overshadowed by reports of a possible takeover at Fountain of Youth Stadium.