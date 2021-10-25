Quinn is hoping to win her third Republic cap against Finland on Tuesday

Lucy Quinn is loving being part of the Republic of Ireland squad after having to wait five years for the opportunity.

The Birmingham City forward is hoping win her third cap when the Republic play Finland in their second World Cup Group A qualifier on Tuesday.

Southampton-born Quinn made a scoring debut in a friendly win over Australia in September.

The 28-year-old followed that up by starting last week's opening World Cup qualifier loss at home to Sweden.

"I was really excited to be called into my first camp last time round," she explained.

"I didn't necessarily expect to play, I didn't have my passport for the first game so that was a massive surprise.

"It feels like I've been here for a while, the girls have been great and the staff have been really welcoming. I've just loved it, it feels like I'm finally home in a way."

Quinn qualifies for the Republic through her Cavan-born grandmother and Sligo-born grandfather.

Quinn says she has settled in well to the Republic squad

Her five-year wait to make her international debut was due to a number of complications with getting her eligibility confirmed, but she knew for a long time that she wanted to play for the Republic.

"It has been years in the making. Five years ago I decided that if Ireland wanted me then I definitely wanted to play. It has been a big part of me growing up and it was something that I always wanted to do," she explained.

"There have been a lot of difficulties with finding grandparents' records and certificates. Obviously we've had Brexit since then which delayed it a lot, and a global pandemic which didn't make things any easier.

"It's been a long time coming so to be able to finally put the shirt on is really exciting.

"It's madness, really. I thought I knew a lot about my grandparents but I learned a lot more going through the process of trying to find out information about them.

"It has been a massive journey and something that I really wanted to embrace. I wanted to learn a lot about my family history and where I'd come from and it's just been great on and off the pitch for me."

'Nobody can take that moment away from me'

After having to wait so long for the opportunity to play on the international stage, Quinn quickly began making up for lost time with the goal against Australia.

It was a free-kick that went in off the visiting goalkeeper, but she said the experience will always be one she treasures.

"Like I said I wasn't even expecting necessarily to be in the squad, received my passport and thought there's a chance I could be involved in some way," she added.

"To find out that I was starting and then score a goal four minutes in, or contribute to an own goal or however it went down, it just didn't feel real at the time.

"I'm claiming it, 100%. People can say what they want with technicality but nobody is going to take that moment from me or my family."

The Republic are in third place in Group A after losing their opening match to Sweden, who lead the group having won all of their first three games.

Finland sit second after winning both of their first two outings and Vera Pauw's side will know that victory against the Finns in Helsinki would be a major boost to their qualification hopes.