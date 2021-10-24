Julie Nelson, NI's record caps holder, played the full 90 minutes against England at Wembley

Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson is a doubt for Tuesday's 2023 Women's World Cup qualifier with Austria.

Nelson picked up a knock in Saturday's 4-0 defeat by England at Wembley.

Manager Kenny Shiels says he hopes that Simone Magill will be able to play some part at Seaview after the Everton forward missed the England game for personal reasons.

Austria have won all three of their Group D matches and sit three points ahead of Northern Ireland in third.

Magill missed the England game due to a family bereavement but is in contention to feature against Austria, however Shiels says the forward's lack of minutes this season with Everton due to injury will have to be taken into consideration when it comes to team selection.

"With Simone it is more about her match conditioning. It will probably restrict her time on the pitch and it is only normal that will be the case," he said.

"For her to come straight in and play 90 minutes, it would be very difficult, but you know what Simone is like and she will give it a go."

Shiels says Northern Ireland's determined performance against England, who were frustrated in the opening hour before running out 4-0 winners, was based on "high octane energy" but he believes his side did not produce enough quality at Wembley.

"For those 64 minutes, we rode out luck but we carried it out," said the 65-year-old.

"I know they were panicking a bit in the second-half when they made a change of system, which was a great testament to us.

"We have to be better with the ball. We can only have an impact on the game from an attacking situation if we keep the ball. That has been my message to the players."

Nicole Billa has scored 35 goals for Austria in 70 caps

Austria are ranked 21st in the world, 27 places above NI, and have made a perfect start to the campaign with high-scoring victories over Latvia, North Macedonia and Luxembourg.

Tuesday's game at Seaview could be crucial to the World Cup hopes of both sides. England are favourites to win Group D and, if that plays out as expected, it leaves NI and Austria to battle it out for second place at the play-off place that comes with that.

"They are a quality team and one of the best in Europe," Shiels said before highlighting striker Nicole Billa as a key threat.

The 25-year-old was named Women's Footballer of the Year in Germany after a stellar season in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim. She has also netted seven times in Austria's three opening matches.

"When you have a striker like that in one of the top leagues in Europe, then you have a good player," he continued.

"They have a great system in Austria and their academy is fantastic. They are a very innovate team in the women's game."

Sold-out Seaview

For the first time since before Covid-19, Northern Ireland's senior women's team will play a match in-front of a sell-out crowd at Seaview.

It will also be NI's first competitive match in north Belfast since the historic Euro 2022 play-off second leg against Ukraine and Shiels believes Crusaders' ground "is a good venue for us".

"You get a good connection with the supporters because of how Seaview is put together," he said.

"I think it is great. The supporters get right behind the team in a tribal environment."

Winger Lauren Wade added: "It was a great occasion to play at Windsor and Wembley, but we love playing at Seaview.

"It was great to have that travelling support at Wembley, a few of the girls had said they hadn't had that before.

"We are hoping for a sell-out at Seaview and we are really looking forward to it."