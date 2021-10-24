Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Adam May faces a three-match suspension following his dismissal against Shrewsbury

Cambridge United are to appeal against the red card shown to midfielder Adam May during Saturday's League One defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

The 23-year-old was sent off for a 68th-minute foul on Graham Daniels

The score was 1-1 at the time but Shrewsbury scored three times with the U's down to 10 men to win 4-1.

"I think it was harsh. It was a significant point in the game as we'd got ourselves back in it," boss Mark Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I think it's worth an appeal because it was a contentious decision. Obviously, the impact on the game, we can't take that back, but if we could overturn the three-game ban, that would be helpful for us.

"It was more given from the reaction of everybody, you'd think refs should be wise to that by now."

Cambridge are 18th in League One, just two points above the relegation places ahead of Tuesday's match at Doncaster.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov will miss the game because of concussion protocols after he had to go off in the 37th minute following a collision with Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh.