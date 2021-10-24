Women's World Cup Qualifying
Latvia WomenLatvia Women18:30EnglandEngland
Venue: Daugavas Stadions

Latvia v England: Fran Kirby eyes 'special' 50th Lionesses cap

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section England

Fran Kirby
Fran Kirby has scored 12 goals in 49 appearances for England

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby says winning her 50th cap for England will be "really, really special".

The 28-year-old is expected to feature in the World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday (18:30 BST kick-off).

Kirby started for the Lionesses at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, helping them beat Northern Ireland 4-0.

"It's been a rollercoaster for sure but it's a journey I'm really proud of and one I think looking back, I wouldn't change a lot," said Kirby.

"I've been through a lot but it's made me who I am. I'm really happy with how it's going."

Kirby, who has battled with injury and illness throughout her career, has played in two World Cups and two European Championships with England.

She won bronze at the 2015 World Cup and was part of the Great Britain squad at last summer's Olympic Games.

At club level, Kirby helped Chelsea defend their Women's Super League title last season - scoring 16 goals in 18 league games, and was named the PFA and FWA player of the year.

She is also on the 20-strong shortlist for the 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or award, alongside England and Manchester City striker Ellen White.

"I'm just so grateful to be here and part of this team after the journey I've had," added Kirby. "It does take you back to those memories of getting your first cap, getting your 50th and playing in those big tournaments.

"I love playing for England, wearing the shirt and playing in big tournaments against big teams. It's always been good memories.

"When I got my first England cap, I was a more inexperienced player and quite young so I think I've grown through the ranks in this team. I'm probably one of the most experienced now in the group and have been around a long time."

England squad 'fun' to work with - Wiegman

England 4-0 Northern Ireland: Beth Mead scores hat-trick as Lionesses seal Wembley win

Kirby has started the last two games as England boss Sarina Wiegman has opted for consistency in recent victories over Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

There are no injury concerns for England as they travel to face Latvia on Tuesday but Wiegman could hand a start to Arsenal forward Beth Mead after she scored a hat-trick off the bench at Wembley.

Wiegman, who praised the depth of England's squad on Saturday, said it has been "fun" to work with so much talent since taking over the role as head coach in September.

"I was expecting some things but I'm excited by the willingness and the level of the training sessions - the average level of our team is so high and that's really exciting to work with.

"I'm not surprised but it's so much fun to be around and to experience that."

England are ranked eighth in the world - 94 places above Latvia - and have three wins from three and sit top of their qualifying group so Wiegman is expecting them to dominate possession.

"I think it's going to be a game just like the ones in September so they won't be as good as Northern Ireland," she added.

"We will definitely have the ball all the time. We want to bring the same energy and the quality we brought on Saturday. We want to score lots of goals and concede none."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th October 2021

  • Latvia WomenLatvia Women18:30EnglandEngland
  • North Macedonia WomenNorth Macedonia Women12:30Luxembourg WomenLuxembourg Women
  • Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina13:00RussiaRussia
  • Ukraine WomenUkraine Women15:00SpainSpain
  • Azerbaijan WomenAzerbaijan Women15:00Malta WomenMalta Women
  • Armenia WomenArmenia Women15:00Kosovo WomenKosovo Women
  • GermanyGermany15:05Israel WomenIsrael Women
  • Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women15:30Georgia WomenGeorgia Women
  • Bulgaria WomenBulgaria Women16:00PortugalPortugal
  • Kazakhstan WomenKazakhstan Women16:00FranceFrance
  • Finland WomenFinland Women16:15R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland
  • Lithuania WomenLithuania Women16:30ItalyItaly

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006069
2Finland Women22005146
3R. of Ireland Wom100101-10
4Slovakia Women200213-20
5Georgia Women200207-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland330011299
2Spain2200170176
3Ukraine Women11004043
4Hungary Women3003111-100
5Faroe Islands Women3003121-200

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands3210111107
2Czech Rep Wom31119544
3Belarus Women11004133
4Iceland21014223
5Cyprus Women3003120-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300220229
2Austria3300191189
3N Ireland Wom32018446
4North Macedonia Women3102415-113
5Latvia Women3003216-140
6Luxembourg Women3003019-190

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3300230239
2Russia3300100109
3Montenegro Women320157-26
4Bos-Herze Wom3012413-91
5Malta Women3012212-101
6Azerbaijan Women3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210151147
2Norway3210130137
3Poland Women31202115
4Albania Women311168-24
5Kosovo Women3012111-101
6Armenia Women3003016-160

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland3300121119
2Italy3300110119
3Romania Women32015236
4Lithuania Women200217-60
5Moldova Women200209-90
6Croatia Women3003010-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany3300131129
2Portugal32107257
3Turkey Women21102114
4Serbia Women200227-50
5Israel Women200205-50
6Bulgaria Women200208-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France3300242229
2Wales32108177
3Greece Women3201412-86
4Slovenia Women31117434
5Kazakhstan Women3003210-80
6Estonia Women3003016-160
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport