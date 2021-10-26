Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's the first midweek Scottish Premiership fixture card of the season, with all six games kicking off at the same time.

There's a bottom-of-the-table encounter, fourth v fifth, sixth v seventh and Rangers' first meeting of the campaign with Aberdeen.

We have you covered for all the team news and stats. Don't forget to choose the preferred XI for your team. All games start at 19:45 BST on Wednesday.

Dundee v Ross County

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne will will not require surgery after a knee injury picked up at the weekend but is expected to be out for up to 12 weeks. Striker Alex Jakubiak also remains out through injury.

Ross County could have right-back Connor Randall back in their squad after his ankle problem. On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is still not ready following his foot injury.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr told DeeTV: "Ross County are a tough opponent. They've had a difficult time as well, but they are a tough side, they have got good players, they are well-organised as well. Malky Mackay's teams are always organised."

Ross County midfielder Harry Paton: "We have been playing some great football, going forward, creating so many chances, overloading the wings and getting balls in the box and getting shots off. We just need to tighten up and defend as a team."

Did you know? This will be the first Premiership meeting between Dundee and Ross County since May 2018, which Dundee won 1-0.

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hibernian v Celtic

Ryan Porteous returns from suspension for Hibernian, but fellow centre-half Darren McGregor serves a ban after being sent off in Saturday's loss to Aberdeen.

Midfielders Kyle Magennis and Daniel McKay are still absent along with long-term absentees Christian Doidge, Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie.

Celtic have an unchanged squad for the trip to Leith, with centre-half Christopher Jullien and winger James Forrest continuing their comeback from injury. Left-back Greg Taylor and midfielder Karamoko Dembele remain on the sidelines.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "Celtic have a real attacking prowess, they are encouraged to play that way by their manager. They have shown that in the manner of their performances all through the season, not just recently."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It will be a good challenge - they are a good side. Their form in the last two or three weeks has been patchy, but they were well in the Rangers game until they had the red card and before that their form was really good."

Did you know? Hibs are unbeaten in seven home league meetings with Celtic but have not beaten them in the division since 2018.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v Dundee United

Livingston's Stephane Omeonga is a doubt following a head knock, but fellow midfielder Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem.

Left-backs James Penrice and Adam Lewis remain out and on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with following the weekend win over Motherwell. Defender Liam Smith is closing in on a return, but striker Marc McNulty remains out.

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson: "Confidence is high, so I am looking forward to every game. That's two games and two goals, so I am looking to really kick on now."

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "It's a solid start, doing fine and there is lots more to come. I think we recognise it's a really big week as we end the quarter - Livi on Wednesday then St Johnstone, two mammoth games."

Did you know? Livingston have lost five of their past six Scottish Premiership home games and Dundee United are unbeaten in their past four away league games.

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v St Mirren

Motherwell have no new injuries, but manager Graham Alexander could freshen his team up after three consecutive defeats. Midfielder Robbie Crawford remains out with an ankle injury.

St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath misses out after injuring his hip in Sunday's defeat by Rangers and midfielder Ethan Erhahon is also sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Defender Scott Tanser will have a fitness test on Wednesday after he picked up a hamstring complaint against the champions.

Motherwell midfielder Liam Grimshaw: "It's a big game. St Mirren are just below us and, if we can get a win, great. We have had a couple of bad results recently, but we have been in every game. It's just small margins."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The images at the weekend when you see any player going off on a stretcher then straight away you fear the worst, but Jamie has had his scan and it seems to have settled down a lot."

Did you know? None of Motherwell's last 12 home league games have ended level while St Mirren have won their last two away Premiership games.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Aberdeen

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and winger Ryan Kent are getting closer to making their returns. But centre-half Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh is also still missing following a heart scare.

Centre-half Declan Gallagher and full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie will be missing for "a few weeks", according to manager Stephen Glass, after picking up injuries in Saturday's win over Hibs. However, goalkeeper Joe Lewis is available after picking up a black eye and a couple of stitches on his nose in that 1-0 victory.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It is going to be emotional in the next days and weeks, but the best tribute I and we as a team can do is be united, get the fans behind us and try to win the game tomorrow. That will be the best tribute we can give Walter Smith and his family."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "An absolute giant of the Scottish game has passed and we get the chance to pay our respects to him as part of what is going to be a huge occasion."

Did you know? Rangers are unbeaten in nine league meetings with Aberdeen but the Dons' last victory in the fixture was in a midweek match at Ibrox in late 2018.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Hearts

Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad but fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon came off with a tight calf in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead and is 50-50. Wing-back Shaun Rooney remains out with an ankle problem.

Hearts' top scorer Liam Boyce is rated "50-50" by manager Robbie Neilson after being forced off by a calf problem in the draw with Dundee. Neilson also said he may make "one or two changes" to freshen up his team in certain areas.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I have watched them play quite a lot and I like the way they play, they play a similar system to the way we play, but it is up to us to go and stop that. Can we put a dent in their aspirations? Because we have aspirations ourselves to climb the league and we really need to start now."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "McDiarmid Park's always a tough place to go. It's been a while since Hearts won up there, but there have been a few venues we've been to recently where we haven't picked up points in the last few years and we've managed to do it in the past couple of months."

Did you know? St Johnstone are unbeaten in 13 home league meetings with Hearts, who are still unbeaten in the Premiership this season.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team