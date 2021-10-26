Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons picked up a much-needed Sportscene Prediction win last time out against Richard Foster, but can the Partick Thistle defender gain revenge against The Nine presenter on Wednesday?

There are six Scottish Premiership matches, with forecasting a correct outcome earning 10 points and an exact scoreline worth 40.

Amy Irons Richard Foster Dundee v Ross County 1-0 2-1 Hibernian v Celtic 1-3 0-2 Livingston v Dundee United 1-1 1-1 Motherwell v St Mirren 1-2 1-0 Rangers v Aberdeen 2-1 2-1 St Johnstone v Hearts 0-0 1-0

Dundee v Ross County (Wed, 19:45 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Richard's prediction: 0-2

Livingston v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Richard's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 1-0

Rangers v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 0-0

Richard's prediction: 1-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Richard Gordon 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Richard Foster 30 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 440 Pundits 670