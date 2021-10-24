Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Injured Aberdeen full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie could be out for a month while fellow defender Declan Gallagher is also a fitness concern. (Sun) external-link

Christian Ramirez, who scored Aberdeen's winner against Hibernian, says he will not let criticism detract him from helping the Dons move up the Scottish Premiership. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Celtic's 1998 title-winning manager Wim Jansen, 74, has revealed he is suffering from dementia. (Sun) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is praying Jamie McGrath's injury is not serious after the midfielder was taken off on a stretcher in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Kemar Roofe says the Rangers players applauded Alfredo Morelos after he scored his 100th goal for the club in Sunday's victory. (Sun) external-link

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor was not included in Rangers' squad in Paisley so he could be given a rest. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Kris Commons is baffled by Billy Gilmour's lack of game time since joining Norwich on loan from Chelsea and has urged Rangers to sign the Scotland midfielder in January. (Record) external-link

Jason Cummings says the abuse directed at Dundee team-mate Leigh Griffiths during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hearts went too far. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon says Hearts need to win games like Saturday's draw with Dundee if they are to maintain the standards they have set this season. (Record) external-link

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland scored his first goal for Beerschot in their 4-2 weekend defeat by Anderlecht. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Gordon believes Hearts are a big team again. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link