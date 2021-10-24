Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Jansen, Rangers, Morelos, St Mirren, McGrath
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Injured Aberdeen full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie could be out for a month while fellow defender Declan Gallagher is also a fitness concern. (Sun)
Christian Ramirez, who scored Aberdeen's winner against Hibernian, says he will not let criticism detract him from helping the Dons move up the Scottish Premiership. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Celtic's 1998 title-winning manager Wim Jansen, 74, has revealed he is suffering from dementia. (Sun)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is praying Jamie McGrath's injury is not serious after the midfielder was taken off on a stretcher in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
Kemar Roofe says the Rangers players applauded Alfredo Morelos after he scored his 100th goal for the club in Sunday's victory. (Sun)
Goalkeeper Allan McGregor was not included in Rangers' squad in Paisley so he could be given a rest. (Herald - subscription required)
Kris Commons is baffled by Billy Gilmour's lack of game time since joining Norwich on loan from Chelsea and has urged Rangers to sign the Scotland midfielder in January. (Record)
Jason Cummings says the abuse directed at Dundee team-mate Leigh Griffiths during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hearts went too far. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Goalkeeper Craig Gordon says Hearts need to win games like Saturday's draw with Dundee if they are to maintain the standards they have set this season. (Record)
Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland scored his first goal for Beerschot in their 4-2 weekend defeat by Anderlecht. (Courier - subscription required)
Gordon believes Hearts are a big team again. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan urges his team-mates to show calm, despite the Staggies being four points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required)