Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 1.
Wolves' impressive Premier League form continued as they beat an Everton side whose performance will surely worry manager Rafael Benitez.
Max Kilman headed his first Wolves goal, shortly after Hwang Hee-chan's strike was ruled out for offside.
Raul Jimenez capitalised on Ben Godfrey's awful backpass to dink the ball over Jordan Pickford to double the hosts' lead before the break.
Alex Iwobi prodded in after half-time but but the visitors rarely threatened.
The win is Wolves' fourth in five games and takes them up to seventh.
But Everton, stunned 5-2 at home by Watford in their previous match, are heading in the opposite direction and drop to 10th after three straight defeats.
More to follow.
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.
Booking
Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Séamus Coleman (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Demarai Gray.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Raúl Jiménez.
Post update
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton).
Post update
Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Richarlison (Everton).
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison.
Post update
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Richarlison (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Trincão.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Alex Iwobi.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
We were great for 60 and then back to kick it anywhere!
Bruno Lage is building something special and whilst Nuno will always be a legend at Molineux, he'll soon be a happy but distant memory as Bruno takes us to the next level. COYW
Spuds next at home, possible new manager.