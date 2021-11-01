Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raul Jimenez's goal was his first at Molineux in more than a year following a long-term injury

Wolves' impressive Premier League form continued as they beat an Everton side whose performance will surely worry manager Rafael Benitez.

Max Kilman headed his first Wolves goal, shortly after Hwang Hee-chan's strike was ruled out for offside.

Raul Jimenez capitalised on Ben Godfrey's awful backpass to dink the ball over Jordan Pickford to double the hosts' lead before the break.

Alex Iwobi prodded in after half-time but but the visitors rarely threatened.

The win is Wolves' fourth in five games and takes them up to seventh.

But Everton, stunned 5-2 at home by Watford in their previous match, are heading in the opposite direction and drop to 10th after three straight defeats.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton Everton Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 7.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 7.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 7.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 7.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 7.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 7.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 7.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 7.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 8.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 6.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 5.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 6.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 5.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 3.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 3.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 3.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Townsend Average rating 4.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Gbamin Average rating 3.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 4.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 4.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 4.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Delph Average rating 4.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 2.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 27 Saïss 22 Nélson Semedo 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 3 Aït-Nouri 11 Machado Trincão 26 Hwang Hee-Chan 9 Jiménez 1 Malheiro de Sá

23 Kilman

16 Coady

27 Saïss

22 Nélson Semedo

8 Neves

28 João Moutinho

3 Aït-Nouri Booked at 90mins

11 Machado Trincão Substituted for Podence at 79' minutes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan Substituted for Fábio Silva at 90+4' minutes

9 Jiménez Substituted for Dendoncker at 90' minutes Substitutes 2 Hoever

10 Podence

15 Boly

17 Fábio Silva

21 Ruddy

32 Dendoncker

37 Traoré

39 Cundle

48 Storer Everton Formation 4-4-2 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 5 Keane 4 Holgate 22 Godfrey 14 Townsend 25 Gbamin 6 Allan 17 Iwobi 7 Richarlison 11 Gray 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Booked at 90mins

5 Keane

4 Holgate

22 Godfrey

14 Townsend

25 Gbamin Substituted for Delph at 45' minutes

6 Allan

17 Iwobi Substituted for Gordon at 78' minutes

7 Richarlison

11 Gray Substituted for Rondón at 90' minutes Substitutes 2 Kenny

8 Delph

15 Begovic

20 Tosun

24 Gordon

26 Davies

31 Lonergan

33 Rondón

64 Welch Referee: Martin Atkinson Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 1. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Hwang Hee-Chan. Booking Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Booking Séamus Coleman (Everton) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Demarai Gray. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Raúl Jiménez. Post update Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton). Post update Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Richarlison (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Conor Coady. Post update Attempt blocked. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison. Post update Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Richarlison (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Trincão. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Alex Iwobi. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward