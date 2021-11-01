Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2EvertonEverton1

Wolves 2-1 Everton: Raul Jimenez scores as hosts add to Toffees' troubles

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raul Jimenez scores
Raul Jimenez's goal was his first at Molineux in more than a year following a long-term injury

Wolves' impressive Premier League form continued as they beat an Everton side whose performance will surely worry manager Rafael Benitez.

Max Kilman headed his first Wolves goal, shortly after Hwang Hee-chan's strike was ruled out for offside.

Raul Jimenez capitalised on Ben Godfrey's awful backpass to dink the ball over Jordan Pickford to double the hosts' lead before the break.

Alex Iwobi prodded in after half-time but but the visitors rarely threatened.

The win is Wolves' fourth in five games and takes them up to seventh.

But Everton, stunned 5-2 at home by Watford in their previous match, are heading in the opposite direction and drop to 10th after three straight defeats.

More to follow.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    6.99

  2. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    7.74

  3. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    7.74

  4. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    7.22

  5. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    7.33

  6. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    7.79

  7. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    7.36

  8. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    7.67

  9. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    7.34

  10. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    7.37

  11. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    8.51

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    6.92

  2. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    5.95

  3. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    6.39

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    5.33

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    4.42

  3. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    3.98

  4. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    3.65

  5. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    3.54

  6. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    4.61

  7. Squad number25Player nameGbamin
    3.68

  8. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    4.31

  9. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    4.20

  10. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    4.45

  11. Squad number11Player nameGray
    4.91

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameDelph
    4.85

  2. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    5.43

  3. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    2.88

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8Neves
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-NouriBooked at 90mins
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forPodenceat 79'minutes
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 90+4'minutes
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forDendonckerat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 10Podence
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
  • 48Storer

Everton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanBooked at 90mins
  • 5Keane
  • 4Holgate
  • 22Godfrey
  • 14Townsend
  • 25GbaminSubstituted forDelphat 45'minutes
  • 6Allan
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forGordonat 78'minutes
  • 7Richarlison
  • 11GraySubstituted forRondónat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 8Delph
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Tosun
  • 24Gordon
  • 26Davies
  • 31Lonergan
  • 33Rondón
  • 64Welch
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  4. Booking

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Demarai Gray.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Raúl Jiménez.

  10. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton).

  12. Post update

    Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Richarlison (Everton).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Conor Coady.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison.

  17. Post update

    Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Richarlison (Everton).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Trincão.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Alex Iwobi.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Golden Wonders, today at 22:01

    Keep going Wolves - BUT try and do it for 90 minutes and stop my heart missing a beat.
    We were great for 60 and then back to kick it anywhere!

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 22:01

    Can sky’s coverage be any more biased towards Everton? .. one of these days Wolves will get the credit they deserve… well played Wolves.. nerve and passion in abundance. Ait nouri was class today.. can’t wait to hear what Gobby agbohnalor has to say.. mind the gap vile😂💪

  • Comment posted by stealth, today at 22:00

    Wolves should have sealed the win up earlier but good to see they held out against a much improved Everton in the second half.

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 22:00

    That 1st half from everton was as bad as it could get but the 2nd half wow

  • Comment posted by Factoid, today at 22:00

    We were excellent 1st half but Everton tweaked their team and made a game of it in the 2nd half.

    Bruno Lage is building something special and whilst Nuno will always be a legend at Molineux, he'll soon be a happy but distant memory as Bruno takes us to the next level. COYW

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

    Rafa Benitez to be sacked by Everton tomorrow morning so he can join Newcastle while Everton will appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager. You heard it here first guys

  • Comment posted by Gradius3, today at 22:00

    I'll give it until the New Year before Rafa is bladdered at Everton. He will be after the Spanish national job next most likely.

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 21:59

    So happy for Jimenez, what a come back after such a devastating injury.

  • Comment posted by Jezzup, today at 21:59

    Looks like Rafa is lining up an exit...to Newcastle.

  • Comment posted by Sutty, today at 21:59

    The Ev's next two league games should be interesting 🤣

  • Comment posted by Paulb, today at 21:59

    What is dcl wearing, think he goes to the same tailor is Tyson 😳

  • Comment posted by Bitter, today at 21:58

    Poor again, Wolves were much better over the 90 minutes, no complaints.
    Spuds next at home, possible new manager.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 21:58

    Rafa could be sharing a taxi with Nuno shortly. Half the fan base expected this and the other half feared it. Woeful stuff and we are going backwards at an alarming rate. McNulty sharpening his pencil as we speak.

  • Comment posted by fredowal, today at 21:58

    I wonder what Nuno be thinking after this result!