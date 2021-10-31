Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Wolves defender Willy Boly, who is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, is available following illness.

Fernando Marcal will miss a second match because of a calf injury.

Everton forward Richarlison is expected to start for the first time since 13 September after scoring on his return from injury last weekend.

Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes will be assessed but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have found a bit of form, with 10 points from their past four games.

Everton, in contrast, have hit a bit of a blip, which is worrying. Two of their summer signings, Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, have been great but I just wonder if teams have started to work them out.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won just three of their 14 Premier League matches against Everton. However, two of those victories have come since they returned to the top flight in 2018.

Everton can win three consecutive league meetings for the first time since a run of eight victories ended in 1970.

Wolves have won only one of their past six Premier League home fixtures versus Everton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are unbeaten in four Premier League games, having lost four of their opening five league games under head coach Bruno Lage.

A draw against Everton would equal their longest unbeaten league run last season of five matches.

Wolves have sustained nine Premier League home defeats in 2021, a joint-league high alongside Everton and Fulham.

They have won consecutive home league games just once since the beginning of 2019-20. Their first triumph in that run was a 3-0 victory over Everton.

Striker Raul Jimenez has scored in all four Premier League appearances against Everton. He can become just the second player, after Ian Wright, to score in his first five Premier League fixtures versus the Toffees.

Forward Hwang Hee-Chan has scored four goals from just four shots on target in the Premier League this season.

Everton

Everton have sustained consecutive Premier League defeats, having been beaten just once in their opening seven fixtures.

They have conceded nine Premier League goals in the final 30 minutes of games this season. Only Norwich City, with 13, have let in more during this period.

Everton's 5-2 home defeat against Watford was the first time Rafael Benitez has conceded five goals in his 349 Premier League matches as a manager.

However, the Toffees have lost only three of their past 19 Premier League away games.

Winger Demarai Gray has scored three goals and assisted two in nine Premier League appearances for Everton.

