Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2Real SociedadReal Sociedad2

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad: Basque side go top despite Luis Suarez double

From the section European Football

Luis Suarez
Suarez has been involved in 13 goals in 13 La Liga appearances against Real Sociedad (seven goals and six assists)

Real Sociedad went back to the top of La Liga, although Luis Suarez's two goals for defending champions Atletico Madrid denied them victory.

La Real, who last won the title in 1982, led 2-0 when Alexander Isak set up Alexander Sorloth for the opener and then curled in a free-kick.

But Suarez pulled one back with a header from Joao Felix's cross.

And the veteran levelled with a penalty to make it 2-2 after he had been fouled by Mikel Merino.

Real Sociedad are one point above Real Madrid, who had gone top with a 2-1 win at Barcelona earlier in the day.

Third-placed Sevilla beat Levante 5-3 in Sunday's early game and Atletico are fourth - three points behind the leaders.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 18FelipeBooked at 31mins
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forHerreraat 73'minutes
  • 12Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forCorreaat 58'minutes
  • 5de PaulSubstituted forKondogbiaat 58'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 11LemarSubstituted forCarrascoat 45'minutes
  • 8GriezmannSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 73'minutes
  • 9Suárez
  • 7Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 2Giménez
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 10Correa
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 21Carrasco
  • 24Vrsaljko

Real Sociedad

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 6ElustondoBooked at 68mins
  • 24Le Normand
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 2ZalduaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forTurrientesat 63'minutes
  • 16GuevaraSubstituted forJanuzajat 88'minutes
  • 8MerinoBooked at 76mins
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forPachecoat 63'minutes
  • 19IsakSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 63'minutes
  • 23SørlothSubstituted forLobeteat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 11Januzaj
  • 13Ryan
  • 26Pacheco
  • 27Turrientes
  • 29Navarro
  • 35Lobete
  • 41Valera
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
50,032

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Felipe (Atletico Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Julen Lobete (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Mikel Merino.

  9. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Portu (Real Sociedad).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

  14. Post update

    Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Julen Lobete (Real Sociedad).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Julen Lobete replaces Alexander Sørloth.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Adnan Januzaj replaces Ander Guevara.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Felipe (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th October 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad10631149521
2Real Madrid962124111320
3Sevilla96211661020
4Atl Madrid9531138518
5Real Betis105321511418
6Osasuna105321413118
7Rayo Vallecano105141712516
8Ath Bilbao944195416
9Barcelona94321510515
10Valencia103431513213
11Espanyol103431010013
12Mallorca10334915-612
13Villarreal9252107311
14Elche10244812-410
15Celta Vigo9216712-57
16Granada9144713-67
17Cádiz10145715-87
18Alavés9207413-96
19Levante10055918-95
20Getafe9027313-102
View full Spanish La Liga table

