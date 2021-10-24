Last updated on .From the section European Football

Suarez has been involved in 13 goals in 13 La Liga appearances against Real Sociedad (seven goals and six assists)

Real Sociedad went back to the top of La Liga, although Luis Suarez's two goals for defending champions Atletico Madrid denied them victory.

La Real, who last won the title in 1982, led 2-0 when Alexander Isak set up Alexander Sorloth for the opener and then curled in a free-kick.

But Suarez pulled one back with a header from Joao Felix's cross.

And the veteran levelled with a penalty to make it 2-2 after he had been fouled by Mikel Merino.

Real Sociedad are one point above Real Madrid, who had gone top with a 2-1 win at Barcelona earlier in the day.

Third-placed Sevilla beat Levante 5-3 in Sunday's early game and Atletico are fourth - three points behind the leaders.