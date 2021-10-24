Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 2.
Real Sociedad went back to the top of La Liga, although Luis Suarez's two goals for defending champions Atletico Madrid denied them victory.
La Real, who last won the title in 1982, led 2-0 when Alexander Isak set up Alexander Sorloth for the opener and then curled in a free-kick.
But Suarez pulled one back with a header from Joao Felix's cross.
And the veteran levelled with a penalty to make it 2-2 after he had been fouled by Mikel Merino.
Real Sociedad are one point above Real Madrid, who had gone top with a 2-1 win at Barcelona earlier in the day.
Third-placed Sevilla beat Levante 5-3 in Sunday's early game and Atletico are fourth - three points behind the leaders.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 18FelipeBooked at 31mins
- 22HermosoSubstituted forHerreraat 73'minutes
- 12Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forCorreaat 58'minutes
- 5de PaulSubstituted forKondogbiaat 58'minutes
- 6Koke
- 11LemarSubstituted forCarrascoat 45'minutes
- 8GriezmannSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 73'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 7Sequeira
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 2Giménez
- 4Kondogbia
- 10Correa
- 16Herrera
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 21Carrasco
- 24Vrsaljko
Real Sociedad
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 6ElustondoBooked at 68mins
- 24Le Normand
- 5Zubeldia
- 2ZalduaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forTurrientesat 64'minutes
- 16GuevaraSubstituted forJanuzajat 88'minutes
- 8MerinoBooked at 76mins
- 18Gorosabel
- 21SilvaSubstituted forPachecoat 63'minutes
- 19IsakSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 64'minutes
- 23SørlothSubstituted forLobeteat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 11Januzaj
- 13Ryan
- 26Pacheco
- 27Turrientes
- 29Navarro
- 35Lobete
- 41Valera
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 50,032
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 2.
Post update
Foul by Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Felipe (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Julen Lobete (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Mikel Merino.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Portu (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Post update
Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julen Lobete (Real Sociedad).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Julen Lobete replaces Alexander Sørloth.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Adnan Januzaj replaces Ander Guevara.
Post update
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Felipe (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
