French Ligue 1
MarseilleMarseille0PSGParis Saint Germain0

Marseille 0-0 Paris St-Germain: Crowd trouble and VAR decisions in draw

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Security staff shield Neymar as he tries to take a corner
Neymar had to be protected by security staff as he tried to take corners in each half of the game

Marseille and Paris St-Germain played out an eventful draw with several big VAR decisions as play was held up several times for crowd trouble.

In both halves play had to be stopped as home fans threw bottles at Neymar as he tried to take a corner.

On both occasions security staff used plastic shields to block the missiles while the corner was taken.

A pitch invader ran onto the pitch and put his hands on Lionel Messi's back in the second half.

Both sides had goals ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) - and PSG had Achraf Hakimi sent off for a professional foul on Cengiz Under.

While the referee consulted with the VAR team on that red card decision a laser shone into his face.

A Luan Peres own goal from Neymar's cross and Arkadiusz Milik's strike for Marseille in the first half were both ruled out by the VAR for offside.

Messi, who is yet to score in Ligue 1, headed off the bar - leading to the first Neymar corner - and Konrad de la Fuente missed a big chance for Marseille towards the end.

PSG, unbeaten in 11 league games this season, are seven points clear of Lens at the top.

Line-ups

Marseille

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16López
  • 21RongierBooked at 18minsSubstituted forDe la Fuenteat 71'minutes
  • 2Saliba
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 14Peres Petroni
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 4KamaraSubstituted forGueyeat 71'minutes
  • 29Lirola
  • 10Payet
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 78'minutes
  • 9MilikSubstituted forDiengat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 5Balerdi
  • 7Harit
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 12Dieng
  • 20De la Fuente
  • 22Gueye
  • 23Amavi
  • 30Mandanda

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Navas
  • 2HakimiBooked at 57mins
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 85mins
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forGueyeat 45+4'minutes
  • 15DaniloBooked at 85mins
  • 30Messi
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forWijnaldumat 83'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forKehrerat 61'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 14Bernat
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 27Gueye
  • 50G Donnarumma
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. William Saliba (Marseille) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  5. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bamba Dieng (Marseille).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerson.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pape Gueye.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Booking

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Georginio Wijnaldum replaces Neymar.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Gerson replaces Cengiz Ünder.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Bamba Dieng replaces Arkadiusz Milik.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1191124101428
2Lens116322012821
3Nice106222071319
4Marseille105321811718
5Rennes11533169718
6Angers114521713417
7Nantes115241612417
8Monaco115241714317
9Lyon114431816216
10Lille114341416-215
11Lorient113621214-215
12Strasbourg114251816214
13Montpellier113441819-113
14Clermont113441422-813
15Troyes113351115-412
16Reims112541214-211
17Bordeaux111641322-99
18Brest110651220-86
19Metz111371226-146
20Saint-Étienne110561125-145
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories