Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1JuventusJuventus1

Inter Milan 1-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala rescues point from the spot

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala has scored 18 of his 20 penalties in Serie A

Substitute Paulo Dybala scored an 89th-minute penalty to earn Juventus a draw at Inter Milan and keep them within touching distance of the top four.

Inter's Denzel Dumfries was ruled to have caught Alex Sandro inside the box, with the referee making the decision after viewing the pitchside monitor.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off for his angry reaction to the decision.

Edin Dzeko had put Inter ahead in the Derby d'Italia, turning in after Hakan Calhanoglu struck the post from range.

Napoli earlier drew 0-0 with fourth-placed Roma to move back above AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table.

Inter are seven points adrift of the top two in third, while the draw keeps Juventus one point from a Champions League place in sixth.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36Darmian
  • 23BarellaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forVecinoat 90'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 61'minutes
  • 14PerisicBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 72'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Cordaz
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 48Satriano
  • 97Radu

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 90mins
  • 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 44mins
  • 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDybalaat 65'minutes
  • 27LocatelliSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 83'minutes
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forArthurat 83'minutes
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forBentancurat 18'minutes
  • 9Morata
  • 44KulusevskiSubstituted forChiesaat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 4de Ligt
  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Dybala
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 22Chiesa
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
  • 36Perin
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Juventus 1.

  3. Booking

    Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Arthur (Juventus).

  7. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kaio Jorge (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Nicolò Barella.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Inter Milan 1, Juventus 1. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Juventus.

  14. Post update

    Penalty Juventus. Alex Sandro draws a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Kaio Jorge replaces Manuel Locatelli.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Weston McKennie.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

  19. Post update

    Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli98101931625
2AC Milan98102291325
3Inter Milan953124121218
4Roma9513169716
5Atalanta94321511415
6Juventus94321311215
7Fiorentina95041312115
8Lazio94231917214
9Bologna93331519-412
10Empoli94051418-412
11Hellas Verona93242118311
12Torino93241210211
13Sassuolo93241212011
14Udinese92431113-210
15Sampdoria92341317-49
16Venezia9225715-88
17Spezia92161122-117
18Genoa91351421-76
19Cagliari91351120-96
20Salernitana9117821-134
View full Italian Serie A table

