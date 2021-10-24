Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Juventus 1.
Substitute Paulo Dybala scored an 89th-minute penalty to earn Juventus a draw at Inter Milan and keep them within touching distance of the top four.
Inter's Denzel Dumfries was ruled to have caught Alex Sandro inside the box, with the referee making the decision after viewing the pitchside monitor.
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off for his angry reaction to the decision.
Edin Dzeko had put Inter ahead in the Derby d'Italia, turning in after Hakan Calhanoglu struck the post from range.
Napoli earlier drew 0-0 with fourth-placed Roma to move back above AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table.
Inter are seven points adrift of the top two in third, while the draw keeps Juventus one point from a Champions League place in sixth.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 36Darmian
- 23BarellaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forVecinoat 90'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 61'minutes
- 14PerisicBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 72'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Cordaz
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 48Satriano
- 97Radu
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 3ChielliniBooked at 90mins
- 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 44mins
- 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDybalaat 65'minutes
- 27LocatelliSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 83'minutes
- 14McKennieSubstituted forArthurat 83'minutes
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forBentancurat 18'minutes
- 9Morata
- 44KulusevskiSubstituted forChiesaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4de Ligt
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 10Dybala
- 17Pellegrini
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 22Chiesa
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- 36Perin
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Juventus 1.
Booking
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Post update
Foul by Arthur (Juventus).
Post update
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Kaio Jorge (Juventus).
Post update
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Juventus 1. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Juventus.
Post update
Penalty Juventus. Alex Sandro draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Kaio Jorge replaces Manuel Locatelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Weston McKennie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Post update
Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).
