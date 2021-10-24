Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 24 October
The New Saints 1-5 Swansea City
Aberystwyth Town 4-2 Port Talbot Town
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 24 October
The New Saints 1-5 Swansea City
Aberystwyth Town 4-2 Port Talbot Town
Saturday marks exactly 10 years since Manchester's football landscape changed for City and United, when the so-called "noisy neighbours" produced a stunning 6-1 win at Old Trafford.
Watch highlights as running back D'Ernest Johnson guids the injury-stricken Cleveland Browns to a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown.
South Africa's World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, in a wide-ranging BBC Sport interview, says he doesn't want people to think he's "flawless" and talks about "fighting battles" with alcohol.
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the greatest Premier League full-backs in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.
The Women's Super League is packed full of young talent, so here are five of the best selected by BBC Sport.
All that Neville Presho finds on his return to his home is a wall of silence...
Watch the incredible true story of Rupert Murdoch’s influence, empire and power struggles