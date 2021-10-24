Scottish Cup: Auchinleck Talbot v Hamilton among third-round ties
Auchinleck Talbot will attempt a Scottish Cup upset against Hamilton Academical after being drawn at home to the Championship side in the third round.
Talbot, of the sixth-tier West of Scotland Premier League, reached the fifth round two seasons ago and took Arbroath to a replay last term.
In the two all-Championship games, leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Greenock Morton while Dunfermline Athletic visit Partick Thistle.
The ties are set for 27 November.
The second-round meeting of Clydebank and Elgin City is live on the BBC Scotland channel and website on Monday, with a 19:45 BST kick-off.
Scottish Cup third-round draw
Alloa Athletic v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Arbroath v Forfar Athletic
Auchinleck Talbot v Hamilton Academical
Ayr United v Brora Rangers or Albion Rovers
Banks O'Dee v East Fife
Brechin City v Darvel
Civil Service Strollers v Peterhead
Clydebank or Elgin City v Clyde
Cove Rangers v Queen of the South
Dalbeattie Star or Rothes v East Kilbride
Dumbarton v Sauchie Juniors
Dunbar United or Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Edinburgh City
Falkirk v Raith Rovers
Gala Fairydean Rovers v Annan Athletic
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Greenock Morton
Kelty Hearts v Montrose
Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic
Queen's Park v Kilmarnock
Stenhousemuir v Airdrieonians
Stirling Albion v Tranent Juniors