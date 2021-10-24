Shrewsbury Town are the ninth club Ryan Bowman (right) has played for during his career

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill hailed a "perfect hat-trick" by Ryan Bowman just two weeks after the striker suffered heart palpitations.

Bowman had to go off in the 36th minute of the Shrews' defeat at Ipswich on 9 October and was taken to hospital.

But the 29-year-old netted with his head, left foot and right foot as they beat Cambridge United 4-1 on Saturday.

"It can go in three times off his knee for all I care," boss Cotterill told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"But it was a nice hat-trick for him, he took them very well."

The game was Bowman's third since his heart scare a fortnight earlier, having been speedily cleared to return by doctors who instructed him to alter his medication.

The hat-trick was the second treble of Bowman's career - he also scored three for Exeter City in a 6-1 victory over Colchester in November 2020.

And it ended a lean spell of only one goal in his first 13 appearances since joining Shrewsbury in the summer.

"That's what we need to see a little bit more of. That's the Ryan Bowman that I signed," said Cotterill.

"I'm not saying he's going to score three goals every week, because he's not, and I'm not saying he won't have a bad game every now and then, because he will - but that was really important for him and he has had a couple of tough weeks, so we're pleased for Ryan.

"The boys were just talking about it being the perfect hat-trick - right foot, left foot and header."

Shrewsbury are 20th in League One, just one point above the relegation places, but Cotterill was delighted with their second-half effort after Cambridge had equalised.

"It could have been more. We think we could have scored four before half-time," he added.

"The second half we took our chances whereas we didn't take them in the first half. We were on the front foot against a really dangerous opponent, who have had some very good results this season."