Celtic could turn to Derby County's Lee Buchanan to solve their problem left-back slot. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers will look to strike a deal with Nigeria that ensures Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey can play against Celtic on 2 January before going to the Africa Cup of Nations. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reckons both Edinburgh clubs should be considered title contenders as he prepares to visit Easter Road on Wednesday, having lost at Tynecastle in August. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United boss Tam Courts heaps praise on Charlie Mulgrew after his key role in the win over Motherwell and says the veteran defender should not rule out a Scotland recall. (Scotsman) external-link

Robbie Neilson insists Hearts aren't finding their high flying status a burden despite blowing the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table by conceding a late equaliser to Dundee. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake accused Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson of unnecessarily "stoking the fire" with his comments ahead of their 1-1 draw at Tynecastle, with striker Leigh Griffiths the subject of loud taunts from the home support. (Sunday Post) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass dedicates Saturday's crucial win over Hibs to Dave Cormack after the chairman's public backing. (Scottish Sun) external-link