Declan Rice has been directly involved in four goals in the Premier League this season (one goal, three assists); already his joint-most in a single campaign

West Ham pushed their top-four credentials as they thrashed 10-man Aston Villa to condemn them to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

The result leaves David Moyes' side level on points with third-placed Manchester City in fourth, while Villa remain 15th, three points above the bottom three.

Ben Johnson opened the scoring for the visitors with a low drive into the bottom left corner from 18 yards after being picked out by Declan Rice's cross-field pass.

And Rice drove into the same corner to restore the Hammers' lead after Ollie Watkins had swept home an equaliser following good work from Emiliano Buendia near the byline.

Though Villa rallied and saw Watkins head against the bar from John McGinn's cross their hopes of taking anything from the contest were ultimately undermined by Ezri Konsa's dismissal for a foul on Jarrod Bowen, with the Hammers forward through on goal.

As they pressed forward for an equaliser, Pablo Fornals tapped in a third on the break and Bowen rounded off the scoring for West Ham with another close-range finish into an empty net after good work from Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham's victory epitomised their fine start to the campaign and saw them equal an eight-game unbeaten run on their travels in the top-flight dating back to November 1986.

Moyes' side building momentum

While there is still a considerable distance to go until prizes and European places are confirmed next May, momentum and hope appears to be building at West Ham.

Moyes' side have been excellent on three fronts this term, with a superb Premier League start, reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and taking charge of their Europa League group with three straight wins.

And there is also a positivity and attacking impetus attached to his side that has perhaps not always been present in his previous jobs elsewhere.

Rather than sitting back at Villa Park they went straight after their out-of-sorts opponents and the likes of Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Antonio all had good opportunities to double their lead before the home side levelled.

Rice's goal owed a little to luck with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez complaining that he had been unsighted by the England midfielder's effort from distance.

However, after Konsa's red card, they were thoroughly professional and eventually made their extra man count.

Villa, who started Leon Bailey for the first time and lost Jacob Ramsey to a first-half injury, will consider themselves unfortunate in moments but they were also far too passive early on, and with a man down, paid the price for having to constantly chase the game.

Player of the match Rice Declan Rice with an average of 8.67 Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Aston Villa Avg Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 5.47 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 5.07 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 4.95 Squad number 19 Player name Nakamba Average rating 4.80 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 4.68 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 4.62 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 4.54 Squad number 41 Player name Ramsey Average rating 4.43 Squad number 30 Player name Hause Average rating 4.41 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 4.33 Squad number 3 Player name Targett Average rating 4.25 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 4.23 Squad number 21 Player name El Ghazi Average rating 4.19 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 4.06 West Ham United Avg Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 8.67 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 8.33 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 8.12 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.99 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.88 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 7.80 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.77 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 7.76 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 7.72 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 7.69 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 7.60 Squad number 21 Player name Ogbonna Average rating 7.60 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 7.18 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 7.16

