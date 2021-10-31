Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa1West HamWest Ham United4

Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United: David Moyes' side push their top-four credentials as they thrash 10-man hosts

Declan Rice scores
Declan Rice has been directly involved in four goals in the Premier League this season (one goal, three assists); already his joint-most in a single campaign

West Ham pushed their top-four credentials as they thrashed 10-man Aston Villa to condemn them to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

The result leaves David Moyes' side level on points with third-placed Manchester City in fourth, while Villa remain 15th, three points above the bottom three.

Ben Johnson opened the scoring for the visitors with a low drive into the bottom left corner from 18 yards after being picked out by Declan Rice's cross-field pass.

And Rice drove into the same corner to restore the Hammers' lead after Ollie Watkins had swept home an equaliser following good work from Emiliano Buendia near the byline.

Though Villa rallied and saw Watkins head against the bar from John McGinn's cross their hopes of taking anything from the contest were ultimately undermined by Ezri Konsa's dismissal for a foul on Jarrod Bowen, with the Hammers forward through on goal.

As they pressed forward for an equaliser, Pablo Fornals tapped in a third on the break and Bowen rounded off the scoring for West Ham with another close-range finish into an empty net after good work from Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham's victory epitomised their fine start to the campaign and saw them equal an eight-game unbeaten run on their travels in the top-flight dating back to November 1986.

Moyes 'thrilled' with 4-1 Villa result & praises 'fantastic' team effort

Moyes' side building momentum

While there is still a considerable distance to go until prizes and European places are confirmed next May, momentum and hope appears to be building at West Ham.

Moyes' side have been excellent on three fronts this term, with a superb Premier League start, reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and taking charge of their Europa League group with three straight wins.

And there is also a positivity and attacking impetus attached to his side that has perhaps not always been present in his previous jobs elsewhere.

Rather than sitting back at Villa Park they went straight after their out-of-sorts opponents and the likes of Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Antonio all had good opportunities to double their lead before the home side levelled.

Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United: For me it wasn't a red card - Dean Smith

Rice's goal owed a little to luck with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez complaining that he had been unsighted by the England midfielder's effort from distance.

However, after Konsa's red card, they were thoroughly professional and eventually made their extra man count.

Villa, who started Leon Bailey for the first time and lost Jacob Ramsey to a first-half injury, will consider themselves unfortunate in moments but they were also far too passive early on, and with a man down, paid the price for having to constantly chase the game.

Player of the match

RiceDeclan Rice

with an average of 8.67

Aston Villa

  Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.47

  Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.07

  Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.95

  Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    4.80

  Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    4.68

  Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    4.62

  Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    4.54

  Squad number41Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    4.43

  Squad number30Player nameHause
    Average rating

    4.41

  Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.33

  Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    4.25

  Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    4.23

  Squad number21Player nameEl Ghazi
    Average rating

    4.19

  Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    4.06

West Ham United

  Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    8.67

  Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    8.33

  Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    8.12

  Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.99

  Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.88

  Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    7.80

  Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    7.77

  Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.76

  Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    7.72

  Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.69

  Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.60

  Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    7.60

  Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    7.18

  Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    7.16

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4KonsaBooked at 50mins
  • 30Hause
  • 3Targett
  • 7McGinnBooked at 79mins
  • 19Nakamba
  • 41RamseySubstituted forYoungat 15'minutes
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forMingsat 52'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 31BaileySubstituted forEl Ghaziat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mings
  • 12Steer
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 18Young
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 35Archer
  • 39Davis
  • 40Ramsey

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 31Johnson
  • 4Zouma
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenBooked at 79minsSubstituted forVlasicat 90+1'minutes
  • 8FornalsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forCoufalat 90+1'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 64'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 15Dawson
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
41,874

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, West Ham United 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, West Ham United 4.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal replaces Pablo Fornals.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

  6. Post update

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, West Ham United 4. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, West Ham United 3. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a headed pass.

  13. Booking

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

  17. Post update

    Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Leon Bailey.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

579 comments

  • Comment posted by david4663, today at 18:30

    What a fantastic job David Moyes has done. A proper team that fight for each-other, it's great to see. Well done West Ham

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 18:37

      margaret replied:
      He is a Dinasour !

  • Comment posted by phone, today at 18:35

    How was that forearm smash by Hause not a red card ? !!!!

  • Comment posted by Wiggy83, today at 18:32

    Very impressive from West Ham. But surely Hause should've been sent off, not Konse. I know which challenge I would rather come up against!

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 18:41

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      totally agree, the first was the red, the denial of goal-scoring opportunity was a bit of an iffy, yellow at worse.

      Villa a bit lucky they didn't go down to 9.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 18:38

    First of all,congratulations to West Ham United.
    How there wasn't 2 red cards for Villa the mind boggles,what part of serious dangerous&potentially life threatening foul play does the ref&VAR NOT GET? That arm could so easily have been across the throat and on the wind pipe..

    T.B.C..

    • Reply posted by David Watts, today at 18:43

      David Watts replied:
      2ndly..Have some Hammers pals of mine that I've promised that I'll buy their beers if West Ham beat Liverpool next week..

      As for Moyes I've said it on numerous occasions that Moyes should be manager of the season,he definitely should be manager of the month..

  • Comment posted by Dittonwolf, today at 18:32

    Always Nice for your Team to have a Training Session at Villa.
    Welldone you IRONS.
    From a Wolves fan.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:42

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      West Ham are a team on fire. A 4th place finish is becoming more possible game by game.

  • Comment posted by ukcitizen, today at 18:29

    The Moyesiah & the Hammers march on!!

    A dinosaur (Moyesaurus) he definitely is not, with the team playing attractive, attacking football, knocking the ball about, keeping possession and, most importantly, scoring lots of well-worked goals!

    No doubt another night of weeping and gnashing of teeth for Margaret, poor thing.

    • Reply posted by gnash96, today at 18:34

      gnash96 replied:
      I mean until it was 3-1 they managed the game terribly.

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 18:32

    Can't see the point of VAR when a physical assault is deemed acceptable and a goal scoring opportunity is denied on the far side of the area with a defender likely to intercept. This Ref has form for being worse than useless and VAR man is worse than that.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:50

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      VAR - You can't live with it, you can't live without it.

  • Comment posted by MattC, today at 18:35

    It’s tough being a Villa fan at the moment! Well done West Ham, miles better than us. UTV

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 19:04

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Its tough, but not as tough as it will be next season in the Championship

  • Comment posted by Jeph, today at 18:32

    I have said this in the past and saying it today that Man U might not be playing champions league football next season if Westham can keep their current form and this is to show you a real manager doesn’t need big names in their squad to win games. DM shows he knows how to make his players perform on the field if giving the chance.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:48

      Forza Italia replied:
      I think that will be due to how Man Utd play, not how West Ham play.

  • Comment posted by summercoat, today at 18:33

    Again, we didn't play anywhere near our nest, yet win again. Someone is going to take a hell of a beating one of these days, when we do actually click.

    Happy Hammer, right here.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:51

      Forza Italia replied:
      That's 3 points, because, you know
      Rice got so many touches
      Fornals got so many touches
      Break the net!
      Stop, Hammer time!

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 18:36

    Tyrone Mings...
    The gift that keeps on giving.....

    • Reply posted by Greenjacketbilly, today at 18:54

      Greenjacketbilly replied:
      How the f**k he gets selected for England I will never know

  • Comment posted by Blame Someone Else, today at 18:34

    How is that elbow not a red card, Villa should have been down to 9.

    Not great from us today, but resilient again, and we've just got that winning habit right now.

    Please rest players ahead of Liverpool Moyesy.

    • Reply posted by Junction8M27, today at 18:36

      Junction8M27 replied:
      Only 5 played today so it did not matter

  • Comment posted by DrNoahGuggenheim, today at 18:29

    Top notch. Simply a great win for us Irons. Lovely stuff.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 18:37

      margaret replied:
      Shocking refereeing, disgusting

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:29

    Villa fan here - firstily Well done the Hammers.

    Extremely grateful for everything D.Smith has done for Villa over the years, but has this run it's course, losing 4 on the trot is difficult to take.

    • Reply posted by Tiger Feet, today at 18:35

      Tiger Feet replied:
      Who do you replace him with?

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:36

    20 points on the boards before November, I can never remember such a start to a campaign.

    Sgt Moyes has not only built a team but he has restored faith in the West Ham way, great performance, spirit and skill.

    I can’t wait for the run in before Xmas, come on Liverpool and city, have a go if you think your good enough!⚒️

    • Reply posted by CoachJeff, today at 18:59

      CoachJeff replied:
      Wow how many seasons have we just begged for 40 by May? Dreamland.
      Somebody start building the statues.

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 18:39

    What West Ham have shown so far is they're in the mix for not just the top four this season, but the actual title race. Pundits can continue to see only a three-team race, West Ham are quietly doing their thing. They have a manager with belief and it makes a lot of difference. Good job so far, Moyes and the boys.

    • Reply posted by theprowerwins, today at 18:52

      theprowerwins replied:
      I’m a West Ham fan and I’m afraid that’s nonesense.

      The top 3 are much much better as you would expect with the budget they have.

      I mean, Chelsea are 5 points better off with superior goal difference , so 6 points.

      Your comment suggests West Ham win at least 2 more games than Chelsea , with 28 left to play.

      Enthusiasm welcome but let’s not be silly