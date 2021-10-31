Match ends, Aston Villa 1, West Ham United 4.
West Ham pushed their top-four credentials as they thrashed 10-man Aston Villa to condemn them to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.
The result leaves David Moyes' side level on points with third-placed Manchester City in fourth, while Villa remain 15th, three points above the bottom three.
Ben Johnson opened the scoring for the visitors with a low drive into the bottom left corner from 18 yards after being picked out by Declan Rice's cross-field pass.
And Rice drove into the same corner to restore the Hammers' lead after Ollie Watkins had swept home an equaliser following good work from Emiliano Buendia near the byline.
Though Villa rallied and saw Watkins head against the bar from John McGinn's cross their hopes of taking anything from the contest were ultimately undermined by Ezri Konsa's dismissal for a foul on Jarrod Bowen, with the Hammers forward through on goal.
As they pressed forward for an equaliser, Pablo Fornals tapped in a third on the break and Bowen rounded off the scoring for West Ham with another close-range finish into an empty net after good work from Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini.
West Ham's victory epitomised their fine start to the campaign and saw them equal an eight-game unbeaten run on their travels in the top-flight dating back to November 1986.
Moyes' side building momentum
While there is still a considerable distance to go until prizes and European places are confirmed next May, momentum and hope appears to be building at West Ham.
Moyes' side have been excellent on three fronts this term, with a superb Premier League start, reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and taking charge of their Europa League group with three straight wins.
And there is also a positivity and attacking impetus attached to his side that has perhaps not always been present in his previous jobs elsewhere.
Rather than sitting back at Villa Park they went straight after their out-of-sorts opponents and the likes of Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Antonio all had good opportunities to double their lead before the home side levelled.
Rice's goal owed a little to luck with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez complaining that he had been unsighted by the England midfielder's effort from distance.
However, after Konsa's red card, they were thoroughly professional and eventually made their extra man count.
Villa, who started Leon Bailey for the first time and lost Jacob Ramsey to a first-half injury, will consider themselves unfortunate in moments but they were also far too passive early on, and with a man down, paid the price for having to constantly chase the game.
Player of the match
RiceDeclan Rice
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number41Player nameRamseyAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number30Player nameHauseAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number21Player nameEl GhaziAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
4.06
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.67
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
7.16
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4KonsaBooked at 50mins
- 30Hause
- 3Targett
- 7McGinnBooked at 79mins
- 19Nakamba
- 41RamseySubstituted forYoungat 15'minutes
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forMingsat 52'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 31BaileySubstituted forEl Ghaziat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mings
- 12Steer
- 16Tuanzebe
- 18Young
- 21El Ghazi
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 35Archer
- 39Davis
- 40Ramsey
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 31Johnson
- 4Zouma
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20BowenBooked at 79minsSubstituted forVlasicat 90+1'minutes
- 8FornalsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forCoufalat 90+1'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 64'minutes
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 5Coufal
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 15Dawson
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 41,874
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, West Ham United 4.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal replaces Pablo Fornals.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Post update
Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).
Post update
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, West Ham United 4. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, West Ham United 3. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a headed pass.
Booking
John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Post update
Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Leon Bailey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
How there wasn't 2 red cards for Villa the mind boggles,what part of serious dangerous&potentially life threatening foul play does the ref&VAR NOT GET? That arm could so easily have been across the throat and on the wind pipe..
T.B.C..
Welldone you IRONS.
From a Wolves fan.
A dinosaur (Moyesaurus) he definitely is not, with the team playing attractive, attacking football, knocking the ball about, keeping possession and, most importantly, scoring lots of well-worked goals!
No doubt another night of weeping and gnashing of teeth for Margaret, poor thing.
Happy Hammer, right here.
The gift that keeps on giving.....
Not great from us today, but resilient again, and we've just got that winning habit right now.
Please rest players ahead of Liverpool Moyesy.
Extremely grateful for everything D.Smith has done for Villa over the years, but has this run it's course, losing 4 on the trot is difficult to take.
Sgt Moyes has not only built a team but he has restored faith in the West Ham way, great performance, spirit and skill.
I can’t wait for the run in before Xmas, come on Liverpool and city, have a go if you think your good enough!⚒️