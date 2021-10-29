Aston Villa v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says he "needs a response" from his players following three straight defeats

TEAM NEWS

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who had travelled to Argentina during the week for family reasons, is available for Aston Villa.

Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are sidelined by illness but Leon Bailey could make his first start.

West Ham United have no new injury concerns but could rotate their starting line-up following the Carabao Cup win over Manchester City.

Alex Kral may return to the squad after completing Covid-19 self-isolation.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham boss David Moyes can do no wrong at the moment, beating Spurs last weekend and then knocking holders Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Moyes might not get things all his own way on Sunday though. I am expecting a much better performance from Aston Villa than we saw from them against Arsenal last week. Put it this way, they need one.

This is Moyes' 999th game as a manager. I've known him a long time and he is doing a top job. When he gets to 1,000 he might even buy me a drink - but then again why would he change the habit of a lifetime?

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Twenty of the 44 Premier League meetings have ended in a draw.

Aston Villa have just won one of the past 10 top-flight encounters.

The Hammers can triumph in three consecutive league fixtures against Villa for the first time since 1967.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have lost three consecutive league matches - the longest current streak of any Premier League side.

A fourth successive defeat would equal their longest run of losses since returning to the Premier League in 2019.

Eleven of Villa's 13 Premier League goals this season were scored in the second half.

Forward Danny Ings is winless and has failed to score in all nine Premier League appearances against West Ham - his longest drought against any team.

Leon Bailey has scored one goal and assisted two in four substitute appearances lasting 133 minutes.

West Ham United

West Ham's 17-point haul after nine games matches the club Premier League record.

The Hammers can equal the club record of five consecutive away victories in all competitions, last set in 2007.

They could also set a new club best by going eight Premier League games unbeaten on the road.

West Ham have scored 21 Premier League goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) since the start of last season, three more than any other side prior to the weekend.

Full-back Aaron Cresswell has registered a league-high nine assists from set-pieces in all competitions since the start of 2020-21.

Manager David Moyes is unbeaten in 10 Premier League fixtures as a manager versus Aston Villa (W5, D5).

