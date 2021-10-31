Premier League
NorwichNorwich City1LeedsLeeds United2

Norwich City 1-2 Leeds United: Rodrigo hits winner at Carrow Road

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

comments249

Raphinha celebrates scoring for Leeds against Norwich
All three goals were scored in the space of four minutes and 21 seconds in the second half

Bottom club Norwich City remain without a Premier League win 10 games into the season after slumping to defeat against fellow strugglers Leeds United at Carrow Road.

After a dour first half, the match burst into life when Raphinha dribbled past three players to fire the visitors into a 56th-minute lead after being picked out by Dan James.

Norwich were level inside two minutes when 19-year-old defender Andrew Omobamidele headed home from a corner needlessly conceded by keeper Illan Meslier.

But Leeds restored their advantage on the hour through Rodrigo's long-range effort after Norwich had lost possession outside their own box.

It was an improved performance by the Canaries after their humiliating 7-0 defeat at Chelsea last week, but Daniel Farke's side have now lost eight of their 10 matches since winning the Championship with 97 points last season.

James went closest to scoring in the first half after rounding Tim Krul but Grant Hanley was in the right place to clear his attempt off the line.

The hosts at least showed more desire than they did at Stamford Bridge, but once again they lacked any real attacking threat.

Teemu Pukki and Mathias Normann both went close with first-time attempts and Milot Rashica forced a save from a free-kick.

Norwich also felt they should have had a penalty in the early stages when the ball struck James but referee Anthony Taylor waved away their appeals.

Pressure on Farke

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber came out fighting after the Chelsea debacle stating "we've not come into this league to be tourists", while reminding the club's critics that the Canaries were the 11th highest spenders in Europe during the summer transfer window.

But with more than a quarter of the season gone, the table makes miserable reading for Farke and his players.

Eight defeats in 10 games, just three goals scored and conceding at a rate of 2.5 per game.

This was a must-win after their rout in London and although there was an improvement of sorts, Norwich are eight points from safety with fans wondering where their next point - never mind victory - is going to come from.

Leeds have struggled themselves and arrived at Carrow Road having won just once, with Farke targeting this match to finally get his side's season up and running.

Instead Norwich remain on two points - five fewer than at the same stage two seasons ago when they were relegated with three games left.

Their players looked bewildered at the final whistle as the visitors celebrated a first away win of the campaign.

Without injured trio Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch, Leeds have struggled to find the momentum that propelled them to a top-nine finish last season.

They started this game in the bottom three but after Raphinha provided some real quality in attack, they now sit four points off 10th-placed Leicester, who they host next Sunday.

Player of the match

RaphinhaRaphinha

with an average of 8.31

Norwich City

  1. Squad number44Player nameOmobamidele
    Average rating

    5.23

  2. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    4.85

  3. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    4.59

  4. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    4.53

  5. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    4.32

  6. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    4.22

  7. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    4.20

  8. Squad number15Player nameKabak
    Average rating

    4.19

  9. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    4.16

  10. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    4.02

  11. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    4.00

  12. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    3.69

  13. Squad number11Player namePlacheta
    Average rating

    3.57

  14. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    3.46

Leeds United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    8.31

  2. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    7.15

  3. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    6.80

  4. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    6.79

  5. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    6.79

  6. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.54

  7. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    6.49

  9. Squad number37Player nameDrameh
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    6.38

  11. Squad number46Player nameShackleton
    Average rating

    6.32

  12. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    5.96

  13. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    5.52

  14. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.45

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Krul
  • 15Kabak
  • 5HanleySubstituted forPlachetaat 88'minutes
  • 44Omobamidele
  • 2Aarons
  • 10DowellSubstituted forTzolisat 69'minutes
  • 16Normann
  • 23McLeanBooked at 46mins
  • 17Rashica
  • 24SargentSubstituted forIdahat 77'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 8Gilmour
  • 11Placheta
  • 18Tzolis
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 21Williams
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 35Idah

Leeds

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 6Cooper
  • 14Llorente
  • 21Struijk
  • 46ShackletonBooked at 67minsSubstituted forDramehat 71'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 32minsSubstituted forRobertsat 88'minutes
  • 23Phillips
  • 15Dallas
  • 20JamesSubstituted forForshawat 77'minutes
  • 22HarrisonBooked at 44mins
  • 10Raphinha

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 35Cresswell
  • 37Drameh
  • 38Summerville
  • 43Klich
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away23

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 1, Leeds United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Leeds United 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).

  4. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.

  6. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Kabak (Norwich City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).

  10. Post update

    Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  14. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Rodrigo.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Grant Hanley.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.

  18. Post update

    Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Kabak (Norwich City).

  20. Post update

    Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

250 comments

  • Comment posted by Dr Marty Marmite, today at 15:54

    The case of Norwich’s promotion demonstrates that the competitive balance of the Championship clearly has been compromised by parachute payments.

    The position of Fulham and WBA reinforces this unfortunate reality that is unique to the English game.

    EPL and EFL – STOP REWARDING FAILURE NOW.

    • Reply posted by Voice Of Reason, today at 15:58

      Voice Of Reason replied:
      Oh yes. We should focus on the disparity with relegated clubs and just ignore what goes on at the top…

      Naive comment.

  • Comment posted by Griffoss, today at 15:55

    Raphinha is a class apart

    • Reply posted by I Will Say This Only ONCE, today at 16:14

      I Will Say This Only ONCE replied:
      there is no CL in what he is

  • Comment posted by Isaac, today at 16:01

    Phew Leeds. 3 points from mid-table. Season starts here.

    • Reply posted by Paul11, today at 16:06

      Paul11 replied:
      Phew indeed! Hoping this is the corner that needs to be turned.

  • Comment posted by AllyMally, today at 16:02

    The Championship is calling you Norwich…. something along the lines of “ Come on let’s be havin’ you”……..

    • Reply posted by klaatu, today at 16:28

      klaatu replied:
      all that lovely money in parachute payments for the owners... can't be bad... Farke working his magic

  • Comment posted by Des55, today at 16:00

    Well deserved result for Leeds even if it was only against the Canaries. I for one want Leeds to stay up as it is a better Premier League with them in it.

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 16:02

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      Not if they keep playing like that…

  • Comment posted by Voice Of Reason, today at 15:56

    As a Norwich fan I cannot believe the side I’m watching.

    Simply unrecognisable from last season and the tactics/formations being adopted go against everything we’ve been good at over the past few seasons?!

    Difficult stuff.

    • Reply posted by I am better than Messi at walking footy, today at 15:57

      I am better than Messi at walking footy replied:
      Because the quality of the Premier league, Norwich are clearly out of their depth!

  • Comment posted by Ellery , today at 15:57

    Why are BBC putting the rate your players section before readers can find out about match incidents. surely it is not relevant on two counts. Firstly you cannot see the players so how on earth do you rate them? Secondly surely you rate them after the match not during otherwise you might be changing them every 10 minutes or so. Really want to read about the match first and foremost!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by true, today at 16:00

      true replied:
      Because the bbc don't realise how pointless they are

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 16:07

    And Norwich still won’t give Billy Gilmour a game. What is there to lose? He plays brilliantly for Scotland. Surely it’s worth giving him a go. Or let him go back to Chelsea who could loan him to a club that will actually play him.

    • Reply posted by true, today at 16:11

      true replied:
      I think you'll find it's because the scottish maradona is actually BANG AVERAGE

  • Comment posted by Brian Mitcham, today at 16:03

    Watched game on sky sports. Were the commentator's from Norwich backroom staff. They were so biased towards Norwich. Shocking! MOT

    • Reply posted by Voice Of Reason, today at 16:11

      Voice Of Reason replied:
      Makes a change from commentators being totally disgraceful toward Norwich…

      Guess you’d never notice that though

  • Comment posted by Muzza, today at 15:59

    A case of Leeds simply being good enough today.. but if we play like that against the other 18 teams in this league, we’ll be holding Norwich’s hand as we both get relegated together.

    I said at the start of the season Leeds would struggle after not strengthening, but I didn’t think we’d be this bad.. that first 55 minutes was painful.

    • Reply posted by SamLUFC, today at 16:14

      SamLUFC replied:
      The next 40 werent much better

  • Comment posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 16:04

    NoT convincing at all from The Mighty Whites. Miss Ayling at the back and Phillips had an absolute shocker today. Also need Bamford back - No real drive at the front. Still 3 points MOT!

    • Reply posted by Orwell, today at 16:29

      Orwell replied:
      You don’t get 3 points for failing an MOT. What have cars got to do with this?

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:03

    Leeds were bad, but Norwich were awful. Not sure how Kabak stayed on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by portishead paddy, today at 16:01

    Come on the whites keep the faith . MB has done wonders ...
    keep the faith MOT

    • Reply posted by conscientia, today at 16:06

      conscientia replied:
      squad too small too many championship players still playing hence position in league - same for norwich et al

  • Comment posted by Stray Cat, today at 16:11

    Cooper, Harrison awful again (as is Roberts). Phillips having another dour game, even Meslier messing up....Come on Bielsa - wake up! Oh dear Leeds, this is getting embarrassing (Norwich score their first goal in 9 hours).... Leeds, just holding on.... not good. Not good at all.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 16:15

      Metro1962 replied:
      3 points is what counts considering.

  • Comment posted by 2D, today at 16:09

    Nice to see the 3pts, lovely goal/performance from Rafinha, a fortunate winner from Rodrigo, now for some consistency, with a good performance at home to Leicester & hopefully 3pts

    • Reply posted by Stray Cat, today at 16:16

      Stray Cat replied:
      Who is Rafinha?

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:09

    I noticed the cameras didn't zoom in on Delia when Leeds went straight back in front.

  • Comment posted by dave2261, today at 16:07

    The ten game mark. Ten points. That's ok a point a game. Now Leeds need to get ahead on points to games played and we'll be alright this season.

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 15:58

    Awful game, Sunday league standard. Leeds just about shaded it but need injured players back soon otherwise they are in trouble.

    • Reply posted by Muzza, today at 16:01

      Muzza replied:
      Even with players back I think we’re in trouble mate. We look a million miles away from last season - if we finish 17th on goal difference, I’ll be elated cause I can’t see how this Leeds team doesn’t get relegated.