Bottom club Norwich City remain without a Premier League win 10 games into the season after slumping to defeat against fellow strugglers Leeds United at Carrow Road.
After a dour first half, the match burst into life when Raphinha dribbled past three players to fire the visitors into a 56th-minute lead after being picked out by Dan James.
Norwich were level inside two minutes when 19-year-old defender Andrew Omobamidele headed home from a corner needlessly conceded by keeper Illan Meslier.
But Leeds restored their advantage on the hour through Rodrigo's long-range effort after Norwich had lost possession outside their own box.
It was an improved performance by the Canaries after their humiliating 7-0 defeat at Chelsea last week, but Daniel Farke's side have now lost eight of their 10 matches since winning the Championship with 97 points last season.
James went closest to scoring in the first half after rounding Tim Krul but Grant Hanley was in the right place to clear his attempt off the line.
The hosts at least showed more desire than they did at Stamford Bridge, but once again they lacked any real attacking threat.
Teemu Pukki and Mathias Normann both went close with first-time attempts and Milot Rashica forced a save from a free-kick.
Norwich also felt they should have had a penalty in the early stages when the ball struck James but referee Anthony Taylor waved away their appeals.
Pressure on Farke
Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber came out fighting after the Chelsea debacle stating "we've not come into this league to be tourists", while reminding the club's critics that the Canaries were the 11th highest spenders in Europe during the summer transfer window.
But with more than a quarter of the season gone, the table makes miserable reading for Farke and his players.
Eight defeats in 10 games, just three goals scored and conceding at a rate of 2.5 per game.
This was a must-win after their rout in London and although there was an improvement of sorts, Norwich are eight points from safety with fans wondering where their next point - never mind victory - is going to come from.
Leeds have struggled themselves and arrived at Carrow Road having won just once, with Farke targeting this match to finally get his side's season up and running.
Instead Norwich remain on two points - five fewer than at the same stage two seasons ago when they were relegated with three games left.
Their players looked bewildered at the final whistle as the visitors celebrated a first away win of the campaign.
Without injured trio Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch, Leeds have struggled to find the momentum that propelled them to a top-nine finish last season.
They started this game in the bottom three but after Raphinha provided some real quality in attack, they now sit four points off 10th-placed Leicester, who they host next Sunday.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Krul
- 15Kabak
- 5HanleySubstituted forPlachetaat 88'minutes
- 44Omobamidele
- 2Aarons
- 10DowellSubstituted forTzolisat 69'minutes
- 16Normann
- 23McLeanBooked at 46mins
- 17Rashica
- 24SargentSubstituted forIdahat 77'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 7Rupp
- 8Gilmour
- 11Placheta
- 18Tzolis
- 20Lees-Melou
- 21Williams
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 35Idah
Leeds
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 6Cooper
- 14Llorente
- 21Struijk
- 46ShackletonBooked at 67minsSubstituted forDramehat 71'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 19RodrigoBooked at 32minsSubstituted forRobertsat 88'minutes
- 23Phillips
- 15Dallas
- 20JamesSubstituted forForshawat 77'minutes
- 22HarrisonBooked at 44mins
- 10Raphinha
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 35Cresswell
- 37Drameh
- 38Summerville
- 43Klich
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away23
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Leeds United 2.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).
Post update
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
Post update
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ozan Kabak (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).
Post update
Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City).
Post update
Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Rodrigo.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Grant Hanley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.
Post update
Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ozan Kabak (Norwich City).
Post update
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
