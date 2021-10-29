Norwich City v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United midfielder Raphinha has scored three goals in eight Premier League games this season

TEAM NEWS

Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour is expected to return to the starting line-up after he was ineligible to face parent club Chelsea last weekend.

Ben Gibson is suspended, while Todd Cantwell remains unavailable.

Leeds United midfielder Raphinha has overcome the ankle injury that forced him off against Wolves.

Junior Firpo should feature following a muscle strain but Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Let's face it, things do not look very good for Norwich right now after their capitulation against Chelsea last weekend, and it is hard to see them improving much in the coming months.

Leeds have been slow off the mark themselves, and given their form, this should be a home game for Norwich to target to win. I don't see that happening though.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich City and Leeds United meet in the Premier League for the first time since 1994. The home team triumphed 2-1 in both fixtures that season.

Norwich have won four of the six Premier League encounters. The Canaries had won four of their previous 20 top-flight games against Leeds.

However, Norwich have won just one of the past five league meetings at Carrow Road.

Norwich City

Norwich's 7-0 loss to Chelsea last weekend matched their joint-heaviest defeat in the Premier League. They also lost 7-0 to Manchester City in 2013.

The Canaries are on a winless streak of 19 Premier League games, scoring three goals and conceding 47.

Their return of two goals equals the English league record for fewest goals after nine fixtures.

Norwich's goal difference of -21 is the joint worst at this stage of a Premier League campaign, level with Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-00.

The Canaries have conceded 23 league goals. They have only once before let in more after nine games, conceding 27 in 1946.

Norwich have equalled the club top-flight record of nine successive winless home matches, last set in 2004.

Norwich did not take the lead in any of their previous 13 Premier League fixtures.

Both of Norwich's league goals this season were scored by Teemu Pukki at Carrow Road. Fifteen other players have made shot attempts without scoring.

Daniel Farke has the lowest points-per-game ratio (0.49), win ratio (10.6%) and goals-per-game ratio (0.60) of any Premier League manager to have taken charge for more than one season.

Leeds United

Seven points from nine games marks Leeds' worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1981.

Their only Premier League win this season came at home against promoted Watford on 2 October.

Leeds can remain winless in each of their opening five away fixtures of a league season for the first time since 1998 in the Premier League.

They have scored just eight goals in their nine league matches this campaign.

Leeds are unbeaten in all eight games against sides in the relegation zone since returning to the Premier League last season.

