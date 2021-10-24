James Akintunde went close for the Candystripes against Drogheda

Derry City missed the chance to go third after a 1-0 defeat by Drogheda United in Sunday's Premier Division game at Head In The Game Park.

Killian Phillips' first-half header was enough to clinch all three points for the hosts.

Despite dominating the first half City found themselves a goal down after 39 minutes.

Mark Doyle's header hit the post but Phillips was on hand to nod home the rebound.

The Candystripes pushed for an equaliser after the interval but they were unable to create anything clear cut.

Jamie McGonigle, James Akintunde and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe all had opportunities to draw things level.

Candystripes on top

After a slow start to the game for both, Derry started to control proceedings. On 20 minutes, Akintunde turned in the area but skewed his effort high and wide.

Evan McLaughlin fired his shot across the face of goal but the effort rolled harmlessly wide. Drogheda managed to stem the attacking threat of their guests and the home side found themselves ahead with just over five minutes remaining in the first half.

Doyle rose highest to meet Darragh Markey's corner but his header crashed off the inside of the post. Phillips reacted quickest and stretched his neck out to put Drogheda in front.

Drogs were out of the gate early in the second period and almost doubled their lead on 46 minutes. Derry goalkeeper Nathan Gartside was forced into action to deny Markey down low at his near post.

There was disappointment for City boss Ruaidhri Higgins in Drogheda

City were on the ropes but almost equalised when McGonigle raced clear, only to be thwarted by Drogheda shot-stopper David Odumosu. Substitute Luke Heeney broke from midfield and combined with Doyle but his attempt sailed over and the lead remained a slender one.

The door was left slightly ajar for Derry to get something from the game but Ruaidhri Higgins' men couldn't make the best of their chances. On 78 minutes, McGonigle rushed his shot first time on the turn and his volley whistled wide.

Drogheda kept the visitors at bay and almost caught Derry on the break in injury time but Gartside was out well to smother Jordan Adeyemo's strike. The Drogs join Bohemians on 43 points and remain sixth, just two points behind Derry who missed the chance to climb above Sligo and into third place.

Higgins rues missed opportunities

At the final whistle, Higgins couldn't hide his frustrations and said his side had the better chances in the game.

"We haven't deserved to lose. I don't think they created much at all. We were the dominant team for large periods and we have been done by a set-play which can decide football matches."

"We created three or four good chances in the first half of note and three or four in the second. Jamie (McGonigle) is one on one, James (Akintunde) has a great chance in the first half."

Despite this setback, Derry remain in contention for a European spot. St. Patrick's Athletic advanced to the FAI Cup final on Friday night and if they win the competition outright, fourth place guarantees European football next season.

He added: "I suppose we haven't lost any ground but Drogheda are back in the race now so it is another team added to the equation.

"If Dundalk win on Monday night night they are back in it so it's crazy and it is there for the taking. It's just whoever shows the most consistency between now and the end of the season will get them places."