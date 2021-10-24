Last updated on .From the section Irish

James Akintunde went close for the Candystripes against Drogheda

Derry City missed the chance to go third after a 1-0 defeat by Drogheda United in Sunday's Premier Division game at Head In The Game Park.

Killian Phillips' first-half header was enough to clinch all three points for the hosts.

Despite dominating the first half City found themselves a goal down after 39 minutes.

Mark Doyle's header hit the post but Phillips was on hand to nod home the rebound.

The Candystripes pushed for an equaliser after the interval but they were unable to create anything clear cut.

Jamie McGonigle, James Akintunde and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe all had opportunities to draw things level.

More to follow...