Match ends, Bologna 2, AC Milan 4.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored at both ends as AC Milan beat nine-man Bologna in a thriller to go top of Serie A.
Rafael Leao notched the opener from Ibrahimovic's ball - and Bologna had Adama Soumaoro sent off - before Davide Calabria drove home Milan's second.
Ibrahimovic headed a corner into his own net, then Musa Barrow levelled.
Roberto Soriano was sent off for a dangerous foul and Bologna almost held out before Ismael Bennacer and Ibrahimovic scored from 20 yards.
Milan, who have won their past five league games, move one point above Napoli, who travel to Jose Mourinho's Roma on Sunday.
Ibrahimovic - on his first start of the season - is the fourth player to score a Serie A goal after his 40th birthday, along with Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta, 41, and 40-year-olds Silvio Piola and Pietro Vierchowod.
He was the first 40-year-old to set up a Serie A goal since Francesco Totti in February 2017.
Ibrahimovic's own goal was only the second he has scored in a league game in his career - after another one for Milan in a 3-1 home win over Chievo in 2010.
Line-ups
Bologna
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Skorupski
- 5SoumaoroBooked at 20mins
- 17MedelSubstituted forOrsoliniat 87'minutes
- 6Theate
- 29De Silvestri
- 8DomínguezSubstituted forSchoutenat 63'minutes
- 32Svanberg
- 3HickeySubstituted forDijksat 63'minutes
- 21SorianoBooked at 58mins
- 99BarrowSubstituted forBinksat 63'minutes
- 9ArnautovicBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSantanderat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 7Orsolini
- 10Sansone
- 11Skov Olsen
- 12Molla
- 15Mbaye
- 19Santander
- 20van Hooijdonk
- 22Bardi
- 30Schouten
- 35Dijks
- 55Vignato
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2CalabriaBooked at 61mins
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 5Ballo-TouréSubstituted forKaluluat 85'minutes
- 8TonaliBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBakayokoat 45'minutes
- 4Bennacer
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 45'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 33KrunicSubstituted forGiroudat 60'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 9Giroud
- 13Romagnoli
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- 96Jungdal
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bologna 2, AC Milan 4.
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 2, AC Milan 4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Santander (Bologna) header from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo De Silvestri following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Post update
Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Gary Medel.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Post update
Luis Binks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Fodé Ballo-Touré.
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 2, AC Milan 3. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Federico Santander replaces Marko Arnautovic because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Leão (AC Milan).
Post update
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Arthur Theate (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Bologna) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).