BolognaBologna2AC MilanAC Milan4

Bologna 2-4 AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores at both ends as Milan go top

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was making his first start of the season for Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored at both ends as AC Milan beat nine-man Bologna in a thriller to go top of Serie A.

Rafael Leao notched the opener from Ibrahimovic's ball - and Bologna had Adama Soumaoro sent off - before Davide Calabria drove home Milan's second.

Ibrahimovic headed a corner into his own net, then Musa Barrow levelled.

Roberto Soriano was sent off for a dangerous foul and Bologna almost held out before Ismael Bennacer and Ibrahimovic scored from 20 yards.

Milan, who have won their past five league games, move one point above Napoli, who travel to Jose Mourinho's Roma on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic - on his first start of the season - is the fourth player to score a Serie A goal after his 40th birthday, along with Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta, 41, and 40-year-olds Silvio Piola and Pietro Vierchowod.

He was the first 40-year-old to set up a Serie A goal since Francesco Totti in February 2017.

Ibrahimovic's own goal was only the second he has scored in a league game in his career - after another one for Milan in a 3-1 home win over Chievo in 2010.

Line-ups

Bologna

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Skorupski
  • 5SoumaoroBooked at 20mins
  • 17MedelSubstituted forOrsoliniat 87'minutes
  • 6Theate
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 8DomínguezSubstituted forSchoutenat 63'minutes
  • 32Svanberg
  • 3HickeySubstituted forDijksat 63'minutes
  • 21SorianoBooked at 58mins
  • 99BarrowSubstituted forBinksat 63'minutes
  • 9ArnautovicBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSantanderat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 7Orsolini
  • 10Sansone
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 12Molla
  • 15Mbaye
  • 19Santander
  • 20van Hooijdonk
  • 22Bardi
  • 30Schouten
  • 35Dijks
  • 55Vignato

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 61mins
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 5Ballo-TouréSubstituted forKaluluat 85'minutes
  • 8TonaliBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBakayokoat 45'minutes
  • 4Bennacer
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 45'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forGiroudat 60'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 9Giroud
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 96Jungdal
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bologna 2, AC Milan 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bologna 2, AC Milan 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Bologna 2, AC Milan 4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Santander (Bologna) header from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo De Silvestri following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  6. Post update

    Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Gary Medel.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Luis Binks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Fodé Ballo-Touré.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Bologna 2, AC Milan 3. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Federico Santander replaces Marko Arnautovic because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

  15. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arthur Theate (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Bologna) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan98102291325
2Napoli88001931624
3Inter Milan852123111217
4Roma8503169715
5Lazio84221813514
6Atalanta84221410414
7Juventus84221210214
8Fiorentina84041012-212
9Bologna93331519-412
10Empoli94051418-412
11Torino93241210211
12Sassuolo93241212011
13Udinese82331012-29
14Sampdoria92341317-49
15Hellas Verona8224171708
16Venezia9225715-88
17Spezia92161122-117
18Cagliari81341117-66
19Genoa91351421-76
20Salernitana9117821-134
View full Italian Serie A table

