Bologna v AC Milan

Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Bologna
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Skorupski
- 5SoumaoroBooked at 20mins
- 17Medel
- 6Theate
- 29De Silvestri
- 8DomínguezSubstituted forSchoutenat 63'minutes
- 32Svanberg
- 3HickeySubstituted forDijksat 63'minutes
- 21SorianoBooked at 58mins
- 99BarrowSubstituted forBinksat 63'minutes
- 9ArnautovicBooked at 34mins
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 7Orsolini
- 10Sansone
- 11Skov Olsen
- 12Molla
- 15Mbaye
- 19Santander
- 20van Hooijdonk
- 22Bardi
- 30Schouten
- 35Dijks
- 55Vignato
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2CalabriaBooked at 61mins
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 8TonaliBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBakayokoat 45'minutes
- 4Bennacer
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 45'minutes
- 33KrunicSubstituted forGiroudat 60'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 9Giroud
- 13Romagnoli
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- 96Jungdal
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Bologna. Luis Binks replaces Musa Barrow.
Substitution, Bologna. Mitchell Dijks replaces Aaron Hickey.
Substitution, Bologna. Jerdy Schouten replaces Nicolás Domínguez.
Davide Calabria (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Davide Calabria (AC Milan).
Post update
Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, AC Milan. Olivier Giroud replaces Rade Krunic.
Roberto Soriano (Bologna) is shown the red card.
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
Post update
Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
Foul by Rafael Leão (AC Milan).
Post update
Musa Barrow (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 2, AC Milan 2. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Soriano with a through ball.
Foul by Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan).