Italian Serie A
BolognaBologna2AC MilanAC Milan2

Bologna v AC Milan

Line-ups

Bologna

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Skorupski
  • 5SoumaoroBooked at 20mins
  • 17Medel
  • 6Theate
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 8DomínguezSubstituted forSchoutenat 63'minutes
  • 32Svanberg
  • 3HickeySubstituted forDijksat 63'minutes
  • 21SorianoBooked at 58mins
  • 99BarrowSubstituted forBinksat 63'minutes
  • 9ArnautovicBooked at 34mins

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 7Orsolini
  • 10Sansone
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 12Molla
  • 15Mbaye
  • 19Santander
  • 20van Hooijdonk
  • 22Bardi
  • 30Schouten
  • 35Dijks
  • 55Vignato

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 61mins
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 8TonaliBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBakayokoat 45'minutes
  • 4Bennacer
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 45'minutes
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forGiroudat 60'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 9Giroud
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 96Jungdal
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Dangerous play by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  4. Post update

    Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Luis Binks replaces Musa Barrow.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Mitchell Dijks replaces Aaron Hickey.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Jerdy Schouten replaces Nicolás Domínguez.

  8. Booking

    Davide Calabria (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Davide Calabria (AC Milan).

  10. Post update

    Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Olivier Giroud replaces Rade Krunic.

  13. Dismissal

    Roberto Soriano (Bologna) is shown the red card.

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Roberto Soriano (Bologna).

  15. Post update

    Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

  18. Post update

    Musa Barrow (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Bologna 2, AC Milan 2. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Soriano with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan).

Saturday 23rd October 2021

Top Stories