German Bundesliga
Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3

Jude Bellingham scores in Borussia Dortmund win, Bayern Munich thrash Hoffenheim

Jude Bellingham in action against Arminia Bielefeld
Jude Bellingham scored his third goal of the season for Borussia Dortmund

England international Jude Bellingham scored a superb solo goal as Borussia Dortmund won to remain within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old midfielder collected the ball on the edge of the Arminia Bielefeld penalty area, dribbling past three defenders before chipping in.

Emre Can and Mats Hummelm also scored before Bellingham sealed it, the hosts scoring a consolation late on.

Bayern won 4-0 against Hoffenheim for a third thumping win of a superb week.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 10th goal in nine Bundesliga games this season after Serge Gnabry gave the hosts a first-half lead.

Substitutes Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman netted late goals to seal the victory.

After thrashing Bayer Leverkusen in a 5-1 win last weekend and beating Benfica 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, the German champions again cruised to victory despite the absence of boss Julian Nagelsmann, who was quarantining at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, the 34-year-old still had an input after setting up what he called an 'analysis centre' in his home kitchen and passing on instructions to his assistants.

Bayern Munich fans at the Allianz Stadium for the Hoffenheim match
Bayern played in front of 60,000 fans at the Allianz Arena, the biggest home crowd since the pandemic hit Germany in March 2020

Line-ups

Arminia Bielefeld

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ortega Moreno
  • 27BrunnerSubstituted forPires Ramosat 45'minutes
  • 2Pieper
  • 4Nilsson
  • 22FernandesSubstituted forWimmerat 64'minutes
  • 16KunzeBooked at 83mins
  • 19Prietl
  • 5LaursenSubstituted forCzyborraat 74'minutes
  • 8Schöpf
  • 21HackSubstituted forKrügerat 74'minutes
  • 23SerraSubstituted forKlosat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Pires Ramos
  • 6Czyborra
  • 9Klos
  • 10Lasme
  • 11Okugawa
  • 18Krüger
  • 20Wimmer
  • 30Andrade
  • 35Schulz

B Dortmund

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1KobelSubstituted forHitzat 45'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 34Pongracic
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forMaloneyat 88'minutes
  • 39Wolf
  • 23CanSubstituted forWitselat 76'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 10T Hazard
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forCarvalhoat 76'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 21MalenSubstituted forTiggesat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 20Carvalho
  • 27Tigges
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 45Maloney
  • 47Papadopoulos
Referee:
Benjamin Brand
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamArminia BielefeldAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  3. Post update

    Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joakim Nilsson (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  5. Post update

    Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Steffen Tigges (Borussia Dortmund).

  8. Post update

    Amos Pieper (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lennard Maloney replaces Mats Hummels.

  10. Post update

    Goal! DSC Arminia Bielefeld 1, Borussia Dortmund 3. Fabian Klos (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Patrick Wimmer draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Booking

    Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessandro Schöpf (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Prietl.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Wimmer (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Conceded by Steffen Tigges.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Florian Krüger (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Conceded by Axel Witsel.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich97113382522
2B Dortmund970225151021
3Freiburg9540146819
4B Leverkusen85122112916
5Union Berlin8431129315
6RB Leipzig94232091114
7Mainz9414129313
8Wolfsburg9414912-313
9Köln83321314-112
10Hertha Berlin94051121-1012
11Hoffenheim93241715211
12B Mgladbach93241012-211
13Stuttgart82331314-19
14Frankfurt8152912-38
15VfL Bochum8215516-117
16Augsburg9135518-136
17Arminia Bielefeld9054514-95
18Fürth9018624-181
View full German Bundesliga table

